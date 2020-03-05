The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

GK Questions March 5th, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions 

Education

Here is the list as on March 5th, 2020 gk questions that are frequently asked in exams. Candidate can refer while preparing. For gk today read more in detail.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
gk questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. 

Here are the questions of Gk in English:

1. The week-long exhibition-cum-fair ‘EKAM Fest’ was organised in ----------?

  • Chennai
  • Mumbai
  • Pune
  • New Delhi

2. National Safety Day is observed every year on ------------.

  • 01 March
  • 02 March
  • 03 March
  • 04 March

Also Read: Important Days In December 2020: National And International Dates

3. Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in general elections of 120 members Israel parliament. The name of Israel’s parliament is -------------.

  • Sabor
  • Diet
  • Knesset
  • Melli Majlis

4. In March 2020, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has infused ----------- rupees in the rural banking system during the current fiscal.

  • 2.13 lakh crore
  • 1.84 lakh crore
  • 2.95 lakh crore
  • 1.46 lakh crore

5. The famous Rangostsav began in which of the following place of Uttar Pradesh.

  • Fatehpur Sikri
  • Barsana
  • Meerut
  • Hastinapur

6. Which of the following place will host the 108th Indian Science Congress in 2021?

  • Chennai
  • Nagpur
  • Kolkatta
  • Pune

7. President Ram Nath Kovind conferred 61st Lalit Kala Akademi’s annual awards to the----------- artist.

  • 15
  • 25
  • 46
  • 11

8. Government has launched --------- mobile app for doorstep diesel delivery in Delhi and nearby region.

  • Tez
  • Shakti
  • Humsafar
  • Parakaram

Also Read: GK Questions March 4, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

9. Recently, Suddhanada Mahathero passed away. He was --------.

  • Football Coach
  • Buddhist leader
  •  Head of Siddaganaga Math
  • Army Officer of 1999 Kargil War

10. Which of the following bank has partnered Online food ordering and delivery app Zomato to launch co-branded credit cards?

  • Indian Bank
  • ICICI Bank
  • RBL Bank
  • IndusInd Bank

Also Read: GK Questions February 28, 2020: National And International Affairs

Answers:

1.Answer- New Delhi

EKAM stands for Entrepreneurship, knowledge, Awareness and Marketing.

2.Answer- 4 March

3.Answer- Knesset

4.Answer- 1.46 lakh crore

5.Answer- Barsana

The famous Rangostav began at Barsana in Mathura, the place which is famous for its colourful holi festivities.

6.Answer- Pune

It will be the fourth time that Pune will host the prestigious meet in the last 100 years.

7.Answer- 15

The awardees honoured with a plaque, a shawl and prize money of one lakh rupees during the felicitation ceremony.

8.Answer- Humsafar

9.Answer- Buddhist leader

Suddhanada Mahathero was a Bangladeshi Buddhist monk.

10.Answer- RBL Bank

Also Read: GK Questions 28th February 2020: National And International Questions

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Harsh Vardhan
HEALTH MIN'S CORONAVIRUS STATEMENT
RBI
RBI SUPERCEDES YES BANK'S BOARD
Nirbhaya
'HOPE THIS DATE IS FINAL'
Rahul
RAHUL GANDHI SLAMS HEALTH MINISTER
VVS Laxman
VVS LAXMAN LAUDS INDIAN EVES
MEA
MEA BRIEFING ON SEIZED CHINESE SHIP