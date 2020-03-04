GK Questions March 4, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the questions:

1. After how many years World Productivity Congress will be held in India?

32 years

45 years

52 years

24 years

2. World Wild Life Day is observed every year on --------.

29 February

01 March

02 March

03 March

3. India has won a defence deal worth $40 million with ------------ for the export of Swathi weapons-locating radars.

Cuba

Armenia

Chad

Egypt

4. The paperless session of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative assembly began with the implementation of the------ app.

e- Sabha

e- Vidhan

e-Arunachal

e- Desh

5. Which of the following state government has signed an MoU for construction of six equipment hiring centres with the Airport Authority of India?

Gujarat

Haryana

Rajasthan

Tripura

6. The historic ‘City Chowk’, in old Jammu has been renamed as ------------.

Atal Chowk

Bharat Mata Chowk

Jammu Chowk

Hari Singh Chowk

7. The 29th edition of Azian Shah Cup hockey tournament was postponed due to the outbreak of novel; coronavirus outbreak across the world. Which of the following country is the host of the Azian Shah Cup?

Malaysia

France

India

Iran

8. Recently, Joginder Singh Saini passed away. He was -------------.

Isro Scientist

Athletics coach

Former Chief Minister of Bihar

Cricketer

9. Who among the following has been named as the new CEO and president of Nokia?

Matsugu Asakawa

Pekka Lundmark

Tapio Kula

Micah Ihumotilla

10. National workshop on explosives detection has developed a new explosives detection device named as -------------.

RalDer-X

Finder-X

TLoc-X

EDection-X

Answers:

1. Answer- 45 years

2. Answer- 03 March

The day was proposed by Thailand. Sustaining All Life on Earth was the theme on March 3, 2020, World Wild Life Day.

3. Answer- Armenia

Capital of Armenia is Yerevan.

4.Answer- e- Vidhan

The Budget session of the 7th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly has started.

5. Answer- Tripura

6.Answer- Bharat Mata Chowk

7.Answer- Malaysia

8.Answer- Athletic Coach

Saini was honoured by the Dronacharya Award in 1997 for his contribution to India athletics. He died in Patiala.

9.Answer- Pekka Lundmark

10.Answer- RalDer-X

