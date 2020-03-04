GK Questions March 4, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.
1. After how many years World Productivity Congress will be held in India?
2. World Wild Life Day is observed every year on --------.
3. India has won a defence deal worth $40 million with ------------ for the export of Swathi weapons-locating radars.
4. The paperless session of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative assembly began with the implementation of the------ app.
5. Which of the following state government has signed an MoU for construction of six equipment hiring centres with the Airport Authority of India?
6. The historic ‘City Chowk’, in old Jammu has been renamed as ------------.
7. The 29th edition of Azian Shah Cup hockey tournament was postponed due to the outbreak of novel; coronavirus outbreak across the world. Which of the following country is the host of the Azian Shah Cup?
8. Recently, Joginder Singh Saini passed away. He was -------------.
9. Who among the following has been named as the new CEO and president of Nokia?
10. National workshop on explosives detection has developed a new explosives detection device named as -------------.
1. Answer- 45 years
2. Answer- 03 March
The day was proposed by Thailand. Sustaining All Life on Earth was the theme on March 3, 2020, World Wild Life Day.
3. Answer- Armenia
Capital of Armenia is Yerevan.
4.Answer- e- Vidhan
The Budget session of the 7th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly has started.
5. Answer- Tripura
6.Answer- Bharat Mata Chowk
7.Answer- Malaysia
8.Answer- Athletic Coach
Saini was honoured by the Dronacharya Award in 1997 for his contribution to India athletics. He died in Patiala.
9.Answer- Pekka Lundmark
10.Answer- RalDer-X
