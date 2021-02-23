BITSAT 2021 Registration Begins, Online Exam In June; Check Full Details Here

Quick links:
BITSAT 2021: Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has invited online applications for admissions to Integrated first degree Programs at BITS, Pilani, and its campuses at Goa and Hyderabad. BITS Pilani will conduct its admission test known as BITSAT 2021 in online mode from June 24 to 30, 2021. The last date to apply is May 29, 2021. Aspirants can apply online at www.bitsadmission.com.
For admission to programs except for B. Pharm-- Candidates should have passed the class 12th examination from a recognized Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and adequate proficiency in English.
For admission to B. Pharm program: Candidates should have passed class 12th examination from a recognized Central or State board or it's equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and adequate proficiency in English. However, candidates with PCM may also apply for the Pharmacy program
The application fee for BITSAT-2021 is Rs. 3400 for male candidates and Rs. 2900 for female candidates.
Check BITSAT 2021 Information Bulletin
Click here to apply for BITSAT 2021
BITSAT-2021 will be of total 3-hour duration. The test consists of four parts: Physics Chemistry, English Proficiency and Logical Reasoning, and Mathematics or Biology (For B. Pharm candidates). All questions will be of objective type (multiple choice questions). Each correct answer carries 3 marks, while each incorrect answer has a penalty of 1 mark (-1 mark).
(Image: BITS Pilani/Facebook)