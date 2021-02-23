BITSAT 2021 Registration Begins, Online Exam In June; Check Full Details Here

BITSAT 2021: Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has invited online applications for admissions to Integrated first degree Programs at BITS, Pilani, and its campuses at Goa and Hyderabad. BITS Pilani will conduct its admission test known as BITSAT 2021 in online mode from June 24 to 30, 2021. The last date to apply is May 29, 2021. Aspirants can apply online at www.bitsadmission.com.

BITSAT 2021: Key Dates

Online application begins- February 23

Last date to apply: May 29 (5 pm)

Revision/editing (online) in the application form by candidates May 27 – 31, 2021

Test center allotment and announcement to candidates ---June 2, 2021

Candidates to reserve Test date and slot June 4 – 11 June 2021

Hall Ticket download--- June 12, 2021 – till the date of exam

BITSAT Online test June 24 – 30, 2021

BITSAT 2021 Eligibility

For admission to programs except for B. Pharm-- Candidates should have passed the class 12th examination from a recognized Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and adequate proficiency in English.

For admission to B. Pharm program: Candidates should have passed class 12th examination from a recognized Central or State board or it's equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and adequate proficiency in English. However, candidates with PCM may also apply for the Pharmacy program

The application fee for BITSAT-2021 is Rs. 3400 for male candidates and Rs. 2900 for female candidates.

Check BITSAT 2021 Information Bulletin

Click here to apply for BITSAT 2021

BITSAT 2021 Exam Pattern

BITSAT-2021 will be of total 3-hour duration. The test consists of four parts: Physics Chemistry, English Proficiency and Logical Reasoning, and Mathematics or Biology (For B. Pharm candidates). All questions will be of objective type (multiple choice questions). Each correct answer carries 3 marks, while each incorrect answer has a penalty of 1 mark (-1 mark).

(Image: BITS Pilani/Facebook)