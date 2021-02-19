GATE 2021 Answer Key To Be Released By March 2: IIT-B Official Update

GATE Answer Key 2021: Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay (IIT-B) will release the GATE 2021 answer key and question paper by March 2, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their answer key at gate.iitb.ac.in, after it is released. The candidates' response sheets for GATE 2021 have already been uploaded on February 18.

GATE answer key to be released by March 2

IIT Bombay had conducted GATE 2021 on February 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2021. According to the latest statement flashing on the official website, candidates can expect the GATE 2021 answer key anytime on or before March 2. Once the answer key is released, candidates will be able to raise challenges against any key from March 2 to 4 by paying a sum of Rs 500 for each question challenged. Considering the valid objections, a revised answer key will be released, based on which the final result will be prepared. IIT Bombay will declare the GATE Results 2021 on March 22.

GATE 2021 was held across 616 centres, in around 200 cities of India. The exam was held in two shifts – forenoon and afternoon. The result of GATE is announced online, at GOAPS portal. The GATE scores remain valid for three years. A total of 8,82,684 candidates have applied for the GATE exam in 2021. Candidates clearing the GATE exam will be eligible for taking admissions to MTech courses at the IITs institutes. Candidates can also apply to various PSU jobs through their GATE score.

