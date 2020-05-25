BPNL Recruitment 2020: Check Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Fees, And Last Date

Quick links:
Bharatiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited (BPNL) is an organisation that works to develop animal husbandry in India. Headquarters of BPNL has been situated in Jaipur. It provides services to prepare animal husbandry workers, assist cattle-borne animals, livestock facilities as well as artificial insemination. BPNL has numerous departments including the training department, marketing department, department of publicity, finance and accounting department, and department of general administration and human resources.
BPNL has started the online application process for Skill Center In-Charge, Skill Admissions Consultant, Skill Development Officer, Office Assistant and Animal Husbandry Development Center Director posts on its official website. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode by May 31, 2020. There are a total of 1343 vacancies in BPNL recruitment 2020. So, people seeking jobs in the organisation can visit BPNL recruitment 2020 official website i.e. bharatiyapashupalan.com, and apply there. We have mentioned all the important dates, BPNL vacancy, eligibility criteria, official notification, and other important details about BPNL recruitment 2020 that you must check out.
|
Notification release date
|
May 23, 2020
|
Starting date to apply
|
May 23, 2020
|
Last date to apply
|
May 31, 2020
|
Post name
|
Total vacancy
|
Skill Center In-Charge
|
97
|
Skill Development Officer
|
188
|
Skill Admissions Consultant Office Assistant
|
959
|
Office Assistant
|
99
|
Animal Husbandry Development Center Director
|
01
|
Total
|
1343
|
BPNL vacancy
|
Eligibility criteria
|
Age group
|
Skill Center In-Charge
|
Candidates must be graduate in any subject
|
25 to 45 years
|
Skill Development Officer
|
Candidates must be graduate in any subject
|
21 to 45 years
|
Skill Admissions Consultant Office Assistant
|
Candidates must be 12th pass
|
21 to 40 years
|
Office Assistant
|
10th Class passed candidates can apply and knowledge of computer and typing skills in Hindi and English
|
18 to 35 years
|
Animal Husbandry Development Center Director
|
Candidates must be 10th pass and have a diploma in computer education
|
21 to 40 years
|
S.No.
|
Name of the Posts
|
Fees (₹)
|
1
|
Skill Center In-Charge
|
944
|
2
|
Skill Development Officer
|
826
|
3
|
Skill Admissions Consultant
|
708
|
4
|
Animal Husbandry Development Center Director
|
590
|
5
|
Office Assistant
|
472
