BPNL Recruitment 2020: Check Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Fees, And Last Date

Bharatiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited (BPNL) is an organisation that works to develop animal husbandry in India. Headquarters of BPNL has been situated in Jaipur. It provides services to prepare animal husbandry workers, assist cattle-borne animals, livestock facilities as well as artificial insemination. BPNL has numerous departments including the training department, marketing department, department of publicity, finance and accounting department, and department of general administration and human resources.

BPNL recruitment 2020

BPNL has started the online application process for Skill Center In-Charge, Skill Admissions Consultant, Skill Development Officer, Office Assistant and Animal Husbandry Development Center Director posts on its official website. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode by May 31, 2020. There are a total of 1343 vacancies in BPNL recruitment 2020. So, people seeking jobs in the organisation can visit BPNL recruitment 2020 official website i.e. bharatiyapashupalan.com, and apply there. We have mentioned all the important dates, BPNL vacancy, eligibility criteria, official notification, and other important details about BPNL recruitment 2020 that you must check out.

Is BPNL government or private

BPNL is a government organization that consists of different departments.

BPNL recruitment 2020 important dates

Notification release date May 23, 2020 Starting date to apply May 23, 2020 Last date to apply May 31, 2020

BPNL vacancy

Here are details about the BPNL vacancy that you must check out

Post name Total vacancy Skill Center In-Charge 97 Skill Development Officer 188 Skill Admissions Consultant Office Assistant 959 Office Assistant 99 Animal Husbandry Development Center Director 01 Total 1343

Eligibility criteria for BPNL recruitment 2020

BPNL vacancy Eligibility criteria Age group Skill Center In-Charge Candidates must be graduate in any subject 25 to 45 years Skill Development Officer Candidates must be graduate in any subject 21 to 45 years Skill Admissions Consultant Office Assistant Candidates must be 12th pass 21 to 40 years Office Assistant 10th Class passed candidates can apply and knowledge of computer and typing skills in Hindi and English 18 to 35 years Animal Husbandry Development Center Director Candidates must be 10th pass and have a diploma in computer education 21 to 40 years

Application Fee For BPNL Recruitment

S.No. Name of the Posts Fees (₹) 1 Skill Center In-Charge 944 2 Skill Development Officer 826 3 Skill Admissions Consultant 708 4 Animal Husbandry Development Center Director 590 5 Office Assistant 472

How to apply for BPNL recruitment 2020

Visit the official website of BPNL and seek BPNL vacancy

Select the post from the drop-down menu and fill your details

Pay the application fees through online mode

Upload your passport size picture and add your signature

Recheck your details and submit the BPNL recruitment application form online

Take a print out of the form for future references.

