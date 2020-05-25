BPNL Recruitment 2020: Check Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Fees, And Last Date

Last Updated:

Bharatiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited (BPNL) is an organisation that works to develop animal husbandry in India. Headquarters of BPNL has been situated in Jaipur. It provides services to prepare animal husbandry workers, assist cattle-borne animals, livestock facilities as well as artificial insemination. BPNL has numerous departments including the training department, marketing department, department of publicity, finance and accounting department, and department of general administration and human resources. 

BPNL recruitment 2020

BPNL has started the online application process for Skill Center In-Charge, Skill Admissions Consultant, Skill Development Officer, Office Assistant and Animal Husbandry Development Center Director posts on its official website. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode by May 31, 2020. There are a total of 1343 vacancies in BPNL recruitment 2020. So, people seeking jobs in the organisation can visit BPNL recruitment 2020 official website i.e. bharatiyapashupalan.com, and apply there. We have mentioned all the important dates, BPNL vacancy, eligibility criteria, official notification, and other important details about BPNL recruitment 2020 that you must check out. 

Is BPNL government or private

BPNL is a government organization that consists of different departments. 

BPNL recruitment 2020 important dates 

Notification release date

May 23, 2020

Starting date to apply

May 23, 2020

Last date to apply

May 31, 2020

BPNL vacancy 

Here are details about the BPNL vacancy that you must check out 

Post name

Total vacancy 

Skill Center In-Charge

97

Skill Development Officer

188

Skill Admissions Consultant Office Assistant

959

Office Assistant

99

Animal Husbandry Development Center Director

01

Total

1343

Eligibility criteria for BPNL recruitment 2020

BPNL vacancy 

Eligibility criteria

Age group 

Skill Center In-Charge

Candidates must be graduate in any subject

25 to 45 years

Skill Development Officer 

Candidates must be graduate in any subject

21 to 45 years

Skill Admissions Consultant Office Assistant

 

Candidates must be 12th pass

21 to 40 years

Office Assistant  

10th Class passed candidates can apply and knowledge of computer and typing skills in Hindi and English

18 to 35 years

Animal Husbandry Development Center Director 

 

Candidates must be 10th pass and have a diploma in computer education

21 to 40 years

Application Fee For BPNL Recruitment

 S.No.

 Name of the Posts

  Fees (₹)

1

  Skill Center In-Charge

 944

2

  Skill Development Officer

 826

3

 Skill Admissions Consultant

 708

4

 Animal Husbandry Development Center Director

  

 590

5

  Office Assistant

 472

  

How to apply for BPNL recruitment 2020

  • Visit the official website of BPNL and seek BPNL vacancy
  • Select the post from the drop-down menu and fill your details 
  • Pay the application fees through online mode 
  • Upload your passport size picture and add your signature 
  • Recheck your details and submit the BPNL recruitment application form online 
  • Take a print out of the form for future references. 

