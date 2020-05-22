Lucknow University Proposed Plans For Exams, Social Service & More Amid Coronavirus Scare

Lucknow has over 300 coronavirus reported cases and the city is in lockdown until May 31, 2020. This has resulted in avoiding any movement of people except for essential activities. The coronavirus has hampered education as well as Lucknow University activities. With exams being delayed and several assessments still left hanging, the university is mapping out ways to conduct exams without disrupting the social distancing norms.

Lucknow University’s proposed plans to execute exams

The examination panel at Lucknow University has laid out a blueprint to conduct the exams. A few of the measures that will be given importance are social distancing, sanitization, and keeping crowding at bay. For this, Lucknow University plans to take exams in batches. It will also allow new centers and more rooms for the students so that a meter distance is maintained between the students. The panel also decided that examinations can be taken in three batches to avoid more number of students in one area at the same time.

Lucknow University students anxious over future plans

After the final year exams were pushed once again due to lockdown 4.0, students in the university are planning alternate measures for the year. While some are resorting to appear for competitive exams, others are making new plans related to foreign and international studies. Students with existing loans are worried about the sudden lockdown that has resulted in job losses for millions. The result of this would be difficulty in finding jobs once the lockdown is lifted. Furthermore, the reports also suggest that students will have to plan new steps for the future in the wake of job losses.

Private University in Lucknow turned into a shelter

On the Lucknow-Agra expressway, a private university in the area has turned into a temporary shelter for the migrant labourers moving towards their home state. The private university is providing basic facilities like water, food and fruits to the migrants. The labour workers will be moving back home in buses from the area from the university.

The University of Lucknow aims at helping as many people during the lockdown

According to a video shared by the university on the official website, the university has fed hundreds since the lockdown. The university has made a community kitchen in one of its campuses. As per the video, the university is feeding the underprivileged. The professors in the university are overlooking the entire operation.

