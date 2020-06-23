BPSC Exam Date: 65th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination To Be Held In August

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has finally shared the revised BPSC mains exam date for 2020. 65th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The official BPSC website has now shared the revised BPSC exam calendar for the remaining 2020 examinations. Below are the BPSC exam dates for all the remaining exams that were pushed during the lockdown.

BPSC exam dates for 65th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination

According to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) official website, BPSC's remaining exams will be held on August 4, 5, and 7. These examinations will be used to select candidates for recruitment in the Bihar government. According to the Bihar Public Service Commission website, there are 434 total vacancies for various posts in different departments of the government.

The notification for BPSC 65th civil exams was shared online on July 04, 2019. Candidates can check for more details on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The website has also shared the BPSC syllabus and BPSC exam pattern for the upcoming examinations.

The BPSC mains exam was supposed to be held on July 25, 26 and 28. However, the dates were pushed to August due to the fact that the exams clashed with UPSC Civil Services Interviews. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic might still be a problem for certain locations even in the month of July. As of now, the website has not shared the exam time and venues. These details will be provided soon on the official website.

Besides pushing back the BPSC exams, the board has also decided to extend the payment of fees date. The last date for fee payment on June 24, 2020. After fee payment, candidates can apply online on or before June 30, 2020. Candidates interested in giving the BPSC exam need to apply online and pay the fees as soon as possible.

The hard copy of the fee payment receipt will be given by July 4, 2020. Applicants will first need to register on the website before paying the fee and applying online. The fee value changes depending on whether the candidate is SC/ST or general. Moreover, the upper age limit for the exam will also vary depending on the candidate's category.

