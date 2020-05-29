IDO Admit Card 2019 Download: How To Check Roll Numbers For WBPSC IDO Written Exam Result?

West Bengal Public Service Commission had conducted the preliminary screening test for the position of Industrial Development Officer in December 2019. The results for the candidates who have qualified the written exam are now out on the official website of WBPSC. These candidates have now been listed for the Round 2 for the IDO post. The Round 2 consist of interview after which the final results for the IDO post would be declared on the official website as well. The official website can be accessed from www.pscwbapplication.in but before that check on the details on how to locate your roll number by downloading the IDO admit card for 2019 and check whether you have been qualified for the interview or not.

WBPSC IDO 2019 prelims result

WBPSC i.e. West Bengal Public Service Commission conducted the exam for Industrial Development Officer and Clinical Instructor Posts via an online examination on December 2019. The exam was conducted for 129 vacant positions in IDO and Clinical Instructor Posts.

Recently the WBPSC board declared the list of roll numbers of the candidates qualified for interview. These candidates cleared the Round 1 of the written exam and have been now declared for the second round i.e the interview. The board had conducted the Preliminary Screening Test for the post of Industrial Development Officer in the Department of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, W.B. It comes under the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises and Textiles Department, Govt. of W.B.

ALSO READ| KSET Admit Card 2020: Last Date To Download The Admit Card For The Test

Image courtesy: WBPSC official website at http://pscwbapplication.in/

ALSO READ| AIIMS Admit Card 2020: Know The Steps To Download PG Admit Card Form AIIMS Site

How To Download WBPSC IDO Admit Card 2019? Check IDO 2019 written exam result

Visit West Bengal Public Service Commission Official website, i.e.www.pscwbapplication.in

On the homepage, check the Latest Advertisements/Announcement section.

Find the WBPSC (West Bengal PSC) IDO Exam Admit Card 2019 link

Enter Enrolment No & DOB or First Name & DOB to generate your hall ticket and then click on the Submit

Download the hall ticket/admit card and save it

Find out your roll number from your admit card and then use it to check whether you are selected for the Round 2 of the IDO exam.

Check the list of roll numbers through this pdf- http://pscwbapplication.in/pdf20/result_preli.pdf

ALSO READ| BHU Admit Card 2020: How To Download The Admit Cards For The Upcoming Exam

ALSO READ| IGNOU Admit Card 2020: Check How To Download Admit Card For IGNOU Term End Exam (TEE)

Promo Image courtesy: F1 Digitals from Pixabay