UK Board Result 2020: Uttarakhand Board 10th And 12th Results To Be Declared By July 31

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is expected to announce the results for UBSE class 10 and 12 examinations results by July 31. Once declared, the students can check their results on the board’s official website- use.uk.gov.in. the evaluation process of the board exams, in which nearly three lakh students appeared, was reportedly completed on July 15.

While speaking to a media outlet, Neeta Tiwari, who is the Board Secretary, said that the results of class 10, 12 exams will be announced by July-end. She added that the board is about to complete the process for result declaration, following which, both the classes 10 and 12 results will be announced next week. The Uttarakhand exams were scheduled to be held in March, however, due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, the exams were postponed.

READ: RBSE 10th Result 2020: Rajasthan Board 10th Result Likely To Be Declared On July 27

The pending exams were conducted from June 22 to 24. Keeping safety guidelines in place, the Uttarakhand board conducted the postponed pared on 13 papers of class 10th and 12th. The main papers included Mathematics and Sanskrit for class 10 and Biology, Geography, Physics, Mathematics, Sociology for class 12 board exams 2020. While around 1.5 lakh students had applied to appear for class 10 exams, 1.35 lakh students had applied for the intermediate of class 12 examinations.

In order to pass the UBSE Board Exams 2020, students need to score at least 33 per cent in each subject. They also need to obtain an aggregate score of 40 per cent. According to last years score, 74.57 per cent of students had cleared the class 10 examinations. On the other hand, around 73 per cent cleared the class 12 exams.

READ: Maharashtra University Exams 2020: UGC Says State Govt Has No Power To Cancel Exams

Steps to check the UBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2020

Candidates who appeared for the class 10,12 UBSE Board exams can follow simple steps mentioned below to check their result online;

Visit the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in

Click on the download result link

Enter registration number or roll number

The result will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard

Take a printout for future reference

READ: AICTE Derecognises 3 PG Programmes By MDI-Gurgaon For Violating Course Duration Norms

READ: IISc Bangalore Appoints Professor Govind Rangarajan As New Director, Know More About Him

