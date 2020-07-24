DU Open Book Exams 2020: Delhi HC Orders CSE Academy To List Exam Centres

The Delhi High Court on July 24 ordered CSE academy, which is Delhi University’s exam conducting partner, to ascertain its preparedness to hold the DU Open Book Exams 2020. According to reports, the High Court has asked the academy to list all the centres which will be used for the exam and state their readiness. The order was passed by Justice Prathiba M Singh after issues regarding the poor condition of infrastructure were brought to the notice.

Singh, in the Delhi HC, heard the petitions concerning online open book examination in DU for the final year students. The High Court in its hearing reportedly mentioned that the authorities will examine the issue of the condition of Common service centres that used for the examinations.

The CSE Academy has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Delhi University to conduct the open book exams for outstation candidates. Other than the CSE Academy, the Delhi university conducts the open book exams in-house.

Moreover, the court has reportedly asked for a mock test circular of DU as well. While the court was adjourned till July 29, Solicitor General informed the Court the challenged to the UGC guidelines on several grounds were pending before the Supreme Court and were likely to come up for hearing soon. The Solicitor General further requested the court to the up the matter on Thursday.

Delhi University 2020 mock test

The Court reportedly said that for the aforementioned issue, pointed out by the Solicitor General, will be addressed on Monday, however, the rest main matter will be considered on Thursday. Meanwhile, in the last hearing, the Delhi High Court had asked UGC to clarify if final year examination by universities can be conducted on MCQ, open choices, assignment and presentations, instead of long-form exams. The Court has also directed the DU to submit details of the varsity’s mock tests which are scheduled to begin from July 27.

The Delhi University will conduct the online open book examinations for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students from August 10 to August 31. However, the varsity has maintained that students who are unable to appear in the exams will be allowed another chance. The Delhi University had last month postponed the online open book exams for final-year students, which were scheduled to begin from July 1, by 10 days in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic.

(Image: PTI)

