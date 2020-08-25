BSEB OFSS 2nd Merit List 2020 To Release Today For Intermediate Admissions

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the 2nd OFSS merit list today. The merit list will be declared at the official website of ofssbihar.in. Students can take admissions into the various Intermediate educational institutions of Bihar based on these merit lists. This is the second merit list that BSEB will release today, where the first one was declared on August 7th. After the BSEB OFSS 2nd merit list is released, candidates can start the registration for different colleges starting August 25th to August 29th. Candidates need to submit Rs 300 as admission fees for enrolling themselves into the school/college of their choice based on the merit list.

à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤¬à¥‹à¤°à¥à¤¡ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¶à¤¿à¤•à¥à¤·à¤£ à¤¸à¤‚à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨à¥‹à¤‚ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤‡à¤‚à¤Ÿà¤°à¤®à¥€à¤¡à¤¿à¤à¤Ÿ à¤•à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¨à¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¤‚à¤•à¤¨ à¤¹à¥‡à¤¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤µà¤¿à¤¤à¥€à¤¯ à¤šà¤¯à¤¨ à¤¸à¥‚à¤šà¥€ (Second Selection List) à¤•à¤² à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤‚à¤• 25.08.2020 à¤•à¥‹ à¤œà¤¾à¤°à¥€ à¤•à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤œà¤¾à¤à¤—à¤¾, à¤œà¤¿à¤¸à¤•à¥‡ à¤†à¤§à¤¾à¤° à¤ªà¤° à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤¬à¤¨à¥à¤§à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¸à¤‚à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨à¥‹à¤‚ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¨à¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¤‚à¤•à¤¨ 25 à¤…à¤—à¤¸à¥à¤¤ à¤¸à¥‡ 29 à¤…à¤—à¤¸à¥à¤¤ à¤¤à¤• à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤œà¤¾à¤à¤—à¤¾à¥¤ pic.twitter.com/Nt8ay3HCf0 — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) August 24, 2020

BSEB OFSS 2nd Merit list to be out today: See steps for admission

Visit the official site of OFSS Bihar at ofssbihar.in.

Click 'students register link' from the home page.

Candidates need to register using their mobile number and details.

Submit the admissions fee and upload the documents required.

Click on Submit and save a copy for future reference.

Students can check their OFSS Bihar merit list 2020 online on the official website at www.ofssbihar.in. Students need to register themselves with the schools based on the names that are listed in the merit list.

The board would release three OFSS merit lists for intermediate admissions on the official OFSS portal. The first merit list 2020 was announced on August 7, 2020. Candidates can change the options for colleges as per their preferences in case they find a better college in the second merit list.

Image courtesy: OFSS Bihar website

BSEB news and updates

BSEB Registration 2021 is now extended for Bihar 10 and 12th Class board exams. Students can now register for the board exams from August 22 to 25 August. Students who have been unable to register for the same have the opportunity to register again till August 25th now. However, students would be charged a late fee for the same.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar STET admit card release date. The Bihar STET admit card will be released on the official website on August 25, 2020. The admit card is for the State Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 (STET exam). According to the official announcement, the Bihar STET admit card will be released at the BSEB using the URL - bsebstet2019.in.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock