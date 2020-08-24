BSEB Registration 2021 Extended For Bihar 10 & 12 Class Board Exams, Last Date August 25

BSEB Registration 2021 extended for Bihar 10 and 12th Class board exams. Students can now register for the board exams from August 22 to 25 August. Students who have been unable to register for the same have the opportunity to register again till August 25th now. However, students would be charged a late fee for the same. Read on for BSEB Registration 2021 details.

BSEB Registration 2021 for 10th and 12th

Students can make desired changes on their Class 10th or 12th board exams registration can do the same till August 25 now as the link is now open for modification.

To register, regular students need to pay a late fee of Rs 320 while private school students need to pay a late fee of Rs 420.

If any school is found to charge more than the listed amount then strict action would be taken against the institute by the District Education Officer.

The Class 10th and 12th board exams exam fee is fixed at 1220 per student for regular and private school candidates.

Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and other Backward Classes will not be charged any examination fee for the Bihar state board exams of 10th and 12th class of 2021.

The fees for advanced and qualifying candidates are, however, Rs 1520 per student where the application fee is fixed at Rs 855 for the general category and Rs 755 for reserved category students.

à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¥à¤·à¤¿à¤• à¤®à¤¾à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤¿à¤• à¤ªà¤°à¥€à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¾, 2021 à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤ªà¤‚à¤œà¥€à¤¯à¤¨/à¤…à¤¨à¥à¤®à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤µà¤‚à¤šà¤¿à¤¤ à¤›à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°/à¤›à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤‚à¤• 22.08.2020 à¤¸à¥‡ 25.08.2020 à¤•à¥€ à¤…à¤µà¤§à¤¿ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ - à¤ªà¤‚à¤œà¥€à¤¯à¤¨/à¤…à¤¨à¥à¤®à¤¤à¤¿ à¤†à¤µà¥‡à¤¦à¤¨ à¤µà¤¿à¤²à¤®à¥à¤¬ à¤¶à¥à¤²à¥à¤• à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤‘à¤¨à¤²à¤¾à¤‡à¤¨ à¤­à¤°à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤‚à¤¬à¤‚à¤§ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤†à¤µà¤¶à¥à¤¯à¤• à¤¸à¥‚à¤šà¤¨à¤¾à¥¤ pic.twitter.com/lonut2XFCu — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) August 22, 2020

BSEB registration details

Students should remember that they need to pay the examination fee as mentioned by the BSEB board.

Candidates would be given the receipt after they pay for the registration as well.

If the student has any previous dues with the school including development fund, student fund etc then the receipts for the same would be issued separately.

Image credits: BSEB Twitter

BSEB updates and news

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar STET admit card release date. The Bihar STET admit card will be released on the official website on August 25, 2020. The admit card is for the State Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 (STET exam). According to the official announcement, Bihar STET admit card will be released at the BSEB using the URL - bsebstet2019.in. Once made available, candidates who had registered for the Bihar STET exam can download their Bihar STET admit card from this website.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock