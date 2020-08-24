BSEB Registration 2021 Extended For Bihar 10 & 12 Class Board Exams, Last Date August 25

BSEB Registration 2021 extended for Bihar 10 and 12th Class board exams. Students can now register for the board exams from August 22 to 25 August. Students who have been unable to register for the same have the opportunity to register again till August 25th now. However, students would be charged a late fee for the same. Read on for BSEB Registration 2021 details.
ALSO READ| COMEDK UGET Answer Key 2020 Out Now On Official Website ‘comedk.org’
à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¥à¤·à¤¿à¤• à¤®à¤¾à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤¿à¤• à¤ªà¤°à¥€à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¾, 2021 à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤ªà¤‚à¤œà¥€à¤¯à¤¨/à¤…à¤¨à¥à¤®à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤µà¤‚à¤šà¤¿à¤¤ à¤›à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°/à¤›à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤‚à¤• 22.08.2020 à¤¸à¥‡ 25.08.2020 à¤•à¥€ à¤…à¤µà¤§à¤¿ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ - à¤ªà¤‚à¤œà¥€à¤¯à¤¨/à¤…à¤¨à¥à¤®à¤¤à¤¿ à¤†à¤µà¥‡à¤¦à¤¨ à¤µà¤¿à¤²à¤®à¥à¤¬ à¤¶à¥à¤²à¥à¤• à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤‘à¤¨à¤²à¤¾à¤‡à¤¨ à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤‚à¤¬à¤‚à¤§ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤†à¤µà¤¶à¥à¤¯à¤• à¤¸à¥‚à¤šà¤¨à¤¾à¥¤ pic.twitter.com/lonut2XFCu— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) August 22, 2020
ALSO READ| NEET 2020: NTA Releases Exam Centre Details For Applicants At 'ntaneet.nic.in'
Image credits: BSEB Twitter
ALSO READ| Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB Class 10th Updated Result Out Now At 'onlinebseb.in'
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar STET admit card release date. The Bihar STET admit card will be released on the official website on August 25, 2020. The admit card is for the State Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 (STET exam). According to the official announcement, Bihar STET admit card will be released at the BSEB using the URL - bsebstet2019.in. Once made available, candidates who had registered for the Bihar STET exam can download their Bihar STET admit card from this website.
ALSO READ| Bihar STET Admit Card To Be Released On August 25 At 'bsebstet2019.in'
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock