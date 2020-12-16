BSSC Mains Admit Card 2020 Released At Bssc.bih.nic.in, See How To Download Here

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission recently released the BSSC Mains admit card for the candidates. The admit cards are for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive Mains Examination. The BSSC Inter Level Mains admit card 2020 can be now downloaded from the official website of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission at bssc.bih.nic.in. Those candidates who had registered themselves for the BSSC Mains exam 2020 can now go to the website mentioned and do the BSSC Mains admit card download. For all the people who are wondering about the BSSC Mains admit card, here is everything you need to know about it.

BSSC Inter Level Mains admit card

The admit cards which are made available on the website are for the 1st inter-level combined competitive main examination 2014. Those who have passed the preliminary exam and have successfully submitted the application form for appearing in the BSSC Mains exam 2020 can do the download of BSSC Inter Level Mains admit card 2020. The BSSC Mains admit card download can be done by using the candidate registration number or date of birth. The BSSC Inter Level Mains admit card 2020 will be in the PDF format. The BSSC Mains exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on December 25, 2020. Candidates can also download their Form 12 from the official website.

To download the BSSC Mains admit card directly, click HERE

Candidates are advised to look at all the details and instructions mentioned carefully. After downloading their Form 12, the candidates should affix a passport size photo in the designated place. After this one should get it certified by a gazetted officer and must ensure to get it handed over to the teacher at the time of examination. Here is a look at how to do the BSSC Mains admit card download.

How to download the BSSC Mains admit card?

Go to the official website of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission at bssc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on a link that reads as, “ Link for Downloading Admit Card for the Adv. NO. 06060114(1st Inter Level Combined Competitive(mains) Exam-2014) .”

You will be redirected to a new page. Enter the correct registration number or roll number and date of birth.

Cross-check all the details once and click on login.

Your BSSC Inter Level Mains admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission at bssc.bih.nic.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the BSSC Mains exam 2020.

