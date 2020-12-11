CBSE Exam 2021 Datesheet Notice Being Circulated Is Fake, Clarifies The Board

There has been a lot of speculations about the CBSE exam datesheet in the past few days. Most recently, a CBSE 2021 notice was doing the rounds on the internet. Several media reports and social media platforms claimed that the CBSE 2021 exam will be held in March and asked the students to be prepared for the CBSE exam. The CBSE exam datesheet notice also mentioned CBSE class 10 and class 12 board and practical exam dates or months. To clarify on this, CBSE board yesterday released an official statement regarding the CBSE exam datesheet and cleared that the notice that is being circulated through media reports or social media platforms is fake and the decision about CBSE exam of class 10 and class 12 will be communicated at an appropriate time on the official website. For all the people who are still confused about the CBSE exam datesheet, here is everything you need to know about it.

CBSE exam 2021 fake notice

Since the past few days, a fake notice about CBSE exam was creating panic among students and parents. The said notice mentioned the CBSE exam datesheet about the board and practical exams. CBSE board took to their official website and issued a statement regarding the notice and CBSE exam datesheet. The official notice by CBSE mentioned that the information mentioned in the said notice is not correct. The official notice by CBSE read as, “It is communicated to all the affiliated schools, students, parents and other stakeholders that do not believe on such information.”

The board further advised students to not believe in any such rumours and fake notices related to the CBSE 2021 exam. For all the official update sand news related to the CBSE exam, students are advised to keep checking the official website of the CBSE board at cbse.nic.in. The notice clarified that if the information is available on the CCBSE website, then it should be considered as correct otherwise not.

The official notice also mentioned update about the CBSE exam datesheet and said, “CBSE is well aware of the condition of the students and parents in the time of pandemic and therefore, whatsoever decision would be taken by the CBSE that will only be taken after consultation with all the stakeholders and will be communicated at an appropriate time through the Board's website.” The notice was signed by the controller of examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj. PIB also clarified about the fake notice on its official Twitter handle. Here is a look at PIB's tweet about CBSE exam.

A date sheet for 2020-21 class 12th examination allegedly issued by the #CBSE is in circulation on social media. #PIBFactCheck: This date sheet is #Fake. pic.twitter.com/H4wbRRKPB4 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 9, 2020

Also Read | PIL In HC Claims Class 10, 12 Students In Govt Schools Cannot Afford CBSE Exam Fees

Also Read | Ramesh Pokhriyal Holds Live Session; Answers Queries Regarding CBSE Boards, NEET And JEE

Education minister on CBSE exams

The education minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank interacted with the students yesterday through a webinar and addressed their concerns about the upcoming exams. He also talked about the CBSE exam datesheet. He shared that the CBSE 2021 exam dates will be announced much before the actual commencement of the exam. He also added that students will get ample time to prepare for their examination.

Also Read | CBSE Annual Sahodaya Conference To Be Held Online On Dec 11-12

Also Read | IBPS SO Admit Card 2021 Made Available At Ibps.in, Here Is How To Download

See the webinar here

Image Credits: Shutterstock