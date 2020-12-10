IBPS SO Admit Card 2021 Made Available At Ibps.in, Here Is How To Download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS recently released the IBPS SO admit card 2021. The IBPS SO 2021’s admit cards have been released on the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel at ibps.in. The admits cards are released for the Specialist officer’s prelims examination Those candidates who have registered themselves for the Specialist officer’s prelims examination can now go to the official website at ibps.in and do the IBPS SO admit card download. For all the people who are wondering about the IBPS SO admit card 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

IBPS SO 2021 admit card 2021 released

The registered candidates can do the IBPS SO admit card download from the official website by using their login credentials. The IBPS SO exam date is scheduled to be December 26 and December 27, 2020. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS released the IBPS SO 2021 admit cards yesterday on December 9, 2020.

The IBPS SO admit card download can be done till December 26, 2020. All the candidates are advised to download their admit cards at the earliest to avoid any last many troubles. The IBPS SO admit card 2021 will be having all the guidelines for COVID-19 mentioned on it. It will also consist of important details like the reporting time for the examination and the time slot allotted to the candidates along with the details of a candidate. Here is a look at how to do the IBPS SO admit card download.

IBPS SO admit card download

Go to the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS at ibps.in.

On the website, click on a link that reads as, “Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP Specialist Officers-X”

You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the link that reads the same as above.

Enter your registration number or roll number and password or date of birth. Type the letters as mentioned in the box and click on login.

Your IBPS SO admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the IBPS SO 2021 admit card and take a printout of it for future use.

To download IBPS SO admit card 2021, click HERE

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS at ibps.in to know about any latest updates and news related to the IBPS SO exam date and IBPS SO syllabus.

Image Credits: Shutterstock