CBSE Results 2020: CBSE Class 10th Exam Results Likely To Be Declared Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 results today. As per the reports of a media portal, sources close to CBSE have claimed that the board has made all preparations to announce the result. CBSE Results for Class 12 were announced on July 13, 2020. Sources close to the board have reportedly also claimed that CBSE 10th results will most likely be announced by afternoon on July 14, 2020, on the board's official website.

CBSE Results 2020: Where to check CBSE Results 2020 for Class 10?

Once the CBSE 10th results are declared they can be checked on these websites: results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. In addition to this, the CBSE 10th results will also be availed on apps like Digilocker and UMANG. DigiLocker is an online service app created by the Government of India under its initiative Digital India.

It provides every user who has an Aadhar card with an account in the cloud. The user can then access authentic documents such as driving license, vehicle registration, academic mark sheet in digital format from the official issuers of these certificates. Umang is a mobile application created by the Government of India, which will also display CBSE Results 2020.

It is important to note that both CBSE and ICSE, during a crucial hearing in June 2020, had assured the Supreme Court of India that they will be declaring Class 10 and Class 12 results by July 15. On July 13, 2020, CBSE results were directly published the board’s official website, without any prior notice to students. Thus, the board took lakhs of Class 12 examinees by surprise. Given that the CBSE Results deadline of July 15, is closing in, the board will likely announce Class 10 results today.

CBSE Results 2020: How to check the mark sheet once it’s released?