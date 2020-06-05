CBSE & ICSE Exam In Maharashtra Update: State Writes To Centre To Cancel Or Postpone Exam

After rising uncertainties around standard 10 and 12 examinations of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education or ICSE and the Central Board of Secondary Education that is CBSE, the Maharashtra state government has finally urged the Centre to not go ahead with conducting the exams, which as per recent reports is scheduled for July.

Maharashtra is currently the worst hit due to coronavirus and conducting exams with students physically travelling to the exam centre poses a threat to the students. The state education department has asked the Centre to evaluate the students based on their internal exams of the entire year.

State education department writes to Centre

The letter sent by the state to the Centre mentioned the COVID-19 situation as the reason. They wrote that students will face difficulty in travelling to the centre and also risk their health exposing to the possible threat of the virus in the process. Thus, the state government won't be able to give the required permissions for the board to conduct the exam in the state. The letter also mentioned alternate options for marking the students on the basis of internals or schedule the exams to a later date.

Earlier dates and newer dates that do not suit Maharashtra states' situation

The letter comes after the ICSE and CBSE boards announced that the exams will be taking place in the month of July. For students of ICSE boards, the original dates for exams were between March 19, 2020, to March 31, 2020. Out of all the papers, eight of class 12 papers have been pushed to the July date and six of the papers of ICSE 10th standard exams have been re-scheduled.

The changed dates for ICSE is between July 2, 2020, and July 12, 2020, for 10th students and for 12th standard students, the exams will be held between July 1 to July 14. CBSE students will have their exams between July 1 to July 15.

Central board is yet to respond

The ICSE board had revealed earlier that the exams must be conducted and cancelling is not a solution as there are many papers remaining. The centres are yet to respond to the impending situation in the state of Maharashtra. Both ICSE and CBSE students in the state are waiting for an update on the same.

