CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Schedule To Be Announced On February 2

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 will be announced on February 2, said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on January 28. The education minister held a live session to discuss the changes to be inculcated in the CBSE curriculum in order to adhere with the National Education Policy (NEP) from the academic session of 2021-22. With over 1,000 school principles participating in the virtual interaction, Pokhriyal also informed that CBSE will digitalise 45-year records of the students.

Earlier, the Union Minister had announced the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 CBSE board examinations will be held from May 4, 2021, till June 10, 2021. He had already informed that the board examinations in 2021 will be held offline while adhering to all the COVID-19 norms and protocols. The education minister had also said that the dates were decided after considering the suggestions from parents, teachers, and students. Union Education Minister noted that evaluation of the papers are expected to take place on time with results being declared on July 15, 2021.

Just last month, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank cleared the confusion regarding CBSE Board examinations for Class 10 and 12 and announced that no exams would be held in January and February 2021. He had also said that cancelling exams and promoting students without one would “put a stamp” on those specific candidates.

“Cancelling exams and promoting students without exam will put a stamp on these students. These students might face trouble in getting jobs and admissions at higher education level in future as they would be termed as COVID-era students. We do not want that for our students,” he said.

‘Ensuring safety is first priority’

Earlier, the Union Education Minister made it evident that the Class 10 and 12 board examinations will be conducted as per guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Health Ministry. Now that the dates have been decided, it would be followed by detailed guidelines based on the Ministries' suggestions and the safety of the students. Pokhriyal noted that ensuring safety is the government’s ‘first priority’ which is vigilant since the new COVID-19 strain emerged in the UK.

"Ensuring the safety of students is our first priority. The government is alert and is taking all measures regarding the new Covid-19 strain," he said.

