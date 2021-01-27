LSAT Exam 2021: Law School Admission Test Postponed To Avoid Clash With CBSE Board Exams

The Law School Admission Council that is LSAC has made an announcement today regarding the postponement of the LSAT 2021 exams. The exams that were slated to begin from May 10 will now start from June 14, 2021. This has been done to avoid any clash of the dates with the CBSE board exam this year. Read on to know more about the LSAT exam 2021.

LSAT exam postponed

The LSAT officials stated that “Due to the ongoing pandemic, the LSAT-India will be administered through an online test delivery system utilizing artificial intelligence-assisted remote proctoring to secure the integrity and validity of the test.” The authorities also said that the LSAT aspirants who have opted to give the test in march can do so without worrying about the board exam dates. While the same candidate can even retest in June 2021 so as to have the best score. The better LSAT score can then be reported in the LSAT colleges where candidates seek admission.

CBSE will conduct the board exams from May 4 to June 10. The registration for LSAT 2021 is currently ongoing. Direct link to apply for LSAT 2021 exam - Click here. The online registration would end on April 20, 2021.

LSAT syllabus

LSAT syllabus largely comprises of Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Reading Comprehension, & Variable questions. Where each subject would have 22-24 questions. The paper has to completed in a span of 2.20 hours. LSAT aspirants should note that candidates who register for the LSAT 2021 exam can avail the early-bird price and apply for the exam at a fee of Rs 3499/- for either the March exam or the June exam.

On the other hand, candidates who register after February 12 will have to pay the fees of Rs 3799/- per session. Meanwhile, candidates who are interested to apply for both march and June sessions, and they apply for both after February 2021, can apply for the two sessions at a discounted fee of Rs 7300/-. Candidates should check the complete time table and instructions related to this online test.

