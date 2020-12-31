CBSE Board Exam 2021 Dates To Be Announced Today At 6 Pm; See How To Check The Dates

Quick links:
CBSE exam 2021 dates are all set to be announced by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal today. He would be announcing the dates at 6 pm according to his latest tweet to all the students. Read on to know more about CBSE board exam 2021 dates. and where to check them.
मुझे विश्वास है कि सीबीएसई द्वारा आयोजित 10वीं एवं 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं में प्रविष्ट होने वाले हमारे विद्यार्थी पूर्ण लगन एवं मेहनत से बेहतर तैयारी कर रहे होंगे। आपके उज्ज्वल भविष्य एवं स्वास्थ्य को ध्यान में रखते हुए हम आज इन परीक्षाओं की तिथियां सांय 6:00 बजे घोषित करेंगें। https://t.co/jXcSqOXYI1— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 31, 2020
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will announce the dates of CBSE Board Exam 2021 for classes 10 and 12 today. CBSE board 2021 date is expected to be scheduled for post-February 2021 according to the last webinar by the Education minister. However, the exact dates would be announced today itself. Students and parents can keep themselves updated by checking the Twitter handle of the Education Minister on 6 pm today. He would be uploading the timetable on his Twitter page. The same would later be uploaded on the official website of CBSE too. Candidates can check the timetable for next year's Class 10th and 12th boards from either the minister's Twitter handle or the CBSE website after the minister has announced it.
Dear students & parents!
I will announce the date of commencement for #CBSE board exams 2021 on Dec 31.
Stay tuned.
आचार्य देवो भव: Interacting with teachers on upcoming board exams. #EducationMinisterGoesLive @EduMinOfIndia @SanjayDhotreMP @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive https://t.co/SSNzSkkV4f— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 22, 2020
