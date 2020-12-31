CBSE Board Exam 2021 Dates To Be Announced Today At 6 Pm; See How To Check The Dates

CBSE exam 2021 dates are all set to be announced by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal today. He would be announcing the dates at 6 pm according to his latest tweet to all the students. Read on to know more about CBSE board exam 2021 dates.​​​​​​ and where to check them.

मुझे विश्वास है कि सीबीएसई द्वारा आयोजित 10वीं एवं 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं में प्रविष्ट होने वाले हमारे विद्यार्थी पूर्ण लगन एवं मेहनत से बेहतर तैयारी कर रहे होंगे। आपके उज्ज्वल भविष्य एवं स्वास्थ्य को ध्यान में रखते हुए हम आज इन परीक्षाओं की तिथियां सांय 6:00 बजे घोषित करेंगें। https://t.co/jXcSqOXYI1 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 31, 2020

How to check CBSE board exam date for 2021

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will announce the dates of CBSE Board Exam 2021 for classes 10 and 12 today. CBSE board 2021 date is expected to be scheduled for post-February 2021 according to the last webinar by the Education minister. However, the exact dates would be announced today itself. Students and parents can keep themselves updated by checking the Twitter handle of the Education Minister on 6 pm today. He would be uploading the timetable on his Twitter page. The same would later be uploaded on the official website of CBSE too. Candidates can check the timetable for next year's Class 10th and 12th boards from either the minister's Twitter handle or the CBSE website after the minister has announced it.

Dear students & parents!

I will announce the date of commencement for #CBSE board exams 2021 on Dec 31.

Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/jyN4dY2lT1 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 29, 2020

CBSE board latest news

Union education minister in his live webinar conducted on December 22 acknowledged the role of teachers, during these tough times, and praised their COVID warrior self, which enabled them to continue the academic year even when the schools are not open all over India. Education Minister then mentioned that CBSE is spending time training teachers. Till now, 4.80 lakh teachers so far and is continuing to do so.

He then talked about how NEP, that is the National Education Policy, will play an important role in education in India in the future. Talking about the advancements in the education system to be seen in future, it was revealed that Vocational training courses with an internship in the same would be included from Class 6 onwards.

Stating about CBSE 2021 board exams, he confirmed that exams would be conducted post-February only.

CBSE 2021 board exams would have 30% reduced syllabus, and 33% internal choices would be available in the exam. Different states have reduced the syllabus and should be checked accordingly. All details are mentioned on the CBSE website as well.

In the early week of December, it was revealed that the board exams in 2021 would be conducted in written mode only and not online. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials also said that if students were not able to sit for practicals in classes before the exams, alternatives would be explored.

