CBSE Class 12 Exam LIVE Updates: 'Defer All Exams Till September, Vaccinate Students'

Quick links:
IMAGE: TWITTER/ ANI
States have expressed concern over class 12th Students' safety, urge Centre to vaccinate Class 12 students, in the meeting, said sources.
As per sources, states, in the meeting, have demanded to reduce the duration of the exam from 180 minutes to 90 minutes.
As per sources, states were asked to see if some exams of main subjects can be held under strict COVID protocol, and for the rest of the subjects, internal assessment could be used.
As per sources, the education ministers of many states who attended the high-level meeting chaired by Rajnath Singh suggested that class 12 exams should be postponed till September end. The centre should explore the option of vaccinating all students of class 12 and conduct the exam only after it.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs high-level meeting with all States/UT Education Ministers, Education Secretaries & Chairpersons of State Examination Boards & stakeholders to discuss proposals for conduction of Class XII exams & entrance exams for professional courses pic.twitter.com/tdrN1EXdte— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021
"We have an appeal to the central govt to provide vaccines to children(for 1.5 crore children) and teachers(for 1.5 crore teachers) before conducting the class 12 exams," Manish Sisodia told centre.
The education minister of Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikwad said, "We are aware that students are panicked and decision will be taken from their safety point of view. We will discuss this more with the CM in the cabinet meeting. We know and speak about the third wave and its impact on children. We need to arrange logistics. The atmosphere needs to be safe and secure. The central govt should supply more vaccines. We need to be very careful before taking any decision."
"The Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has desired that any decision affecting the careers of his beloved #students has to be taken in wide consultations with all State Governments & Stakeholders," Minister of State Education, Sanjay Dhotre tweeted.
"Conducting Class 12 board exams before vaccinating students will prove to be a big mistake," Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia told to Centre.
The high-level meeting chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh began at 11:30 am today. Two hours have passed and the meeting is still underway. Students can expect a big update soon.
CBSE class 10 exam was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. CBSE has released marking policy to evaluate students. Students will be marked on the basis of pre board exam and internal assessments. Result will be declared in July.
CBSE class 12 exam was scheduled to begin on May 4. The exam was postponed and class 10 exam was cancelled in view of the second of Coronavirus pandemic. CBSE had then said that class 12 exam will be held when the COVID situation improves and it is conducive to hold exams. The situation will be reviewed on June 1, CBSE had said.
CGBSE has made a major decision in favour of class 12 students. The Chhattisgarh Board has ordered to conduct the class 12 exam from June 1. Students will have to collect the question papers of all subjects from the school and write the answers at home. They will have to submit all answer sheets by June 6. Those who fail to submit the answer sheets by June 6 will be marked absent. Detailed guidelines will be uploaded on the official website soon.
As per sources, the CBSE class 12 board exam will be conducted for major subjects. CBSE has suggested conducting the class 12 board exam as it is a crucial exam to decide the future of students. 19 subjects have been marked as major subjects. The decision will be taken after discussing it with all concerned ministers and stakeholders. Final decision is awaited.
As per sources, the CBSE class 12 board exam will be conducted for major subjects. CBSE has suggested conducting the class 12 board exam as it is a crucial exam to decide the future of students. 19 subjects have been marked as major subjects. The decision will be taken after discussing it with all concerned ministers and stakeholders. Final decision is awaited.
As per sources, the CBSE class 12 board exam will be conducted for major subjects. CBSE has suggested conducting the class 12 board exam as it is a crucial exam to decide the future of students. 19 subjects have been marked as major subjects. The decision will be taken after discussing it with all concerned ministers and stakeholders. Final decision is awaited.
Over 14.3 lakh registered students are eagerly waiting for a final decision on the Class 12 exams. The final call is expected to be taken today.
CBSE class 12 exams are unlikely to be canceled. A section of students has been demanding to cancel the exam altogether. However, it is very unlikely that the exams will be canceled. However, it is suggested that the class 12 eams should be held only after the COVID situation improves.
The high-level meeting to discuss class 12 board exams, JEE, NEET, and other entrance exams begins. The meeting is attended by top officials, ministers to take a final call on the exams amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Final decision is expected to be taken today.
A section of students of class 12 have been demanding to cancel the board exams in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. They have been asking the ministers to consider their demands through Twitter. Today, the students have started trending the hashtag #Cancelclass12board exams to raise their voices against the exams. The decision will be taken in the meeting.
The crucial meeting (Virtual) to decide on the CBSE class 12 exam, JEE, NEET, and other entrance exams will begin shortly. See the list of attendees here:
Rajnath Singh, Union defence minister will chair the meeting
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank- Union education minister
Smriti Irani- Union minister for textile, women and child development
Prakash Javdekar- Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting
Sanjay Dhotre- Minister of state of education, communication, electronics and IT.
Education ministers and secretaries of all states and union territories
I would be attending a high-level virtual meeting chaired by the Minister of Defence Shri @rajnathsingh Ji to discuss the upcoming boards and professional course entrance examinations. pic.twitter.com/oVluatSt5c— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 22, 2021
Students can expect a final decision on CBSE Class 12 and other entrance exams like JEE, NEET in the meeting that will be held today. The meeting will be chaired by Rajnath Singh, the union defence minister. CBSE has suggested two options to the ministry. The first option includes conducting the class 12 board exam only for major subjects in their own school. The second option is to conduct the exam for major subjects in a centre-based exam. However, the final decision will be taken only after discussing it with all the stakeholders.
After a long wait, students of class 12 can expect a major update regarding the exams. Ministers and stakeholders are expected to make a final decision on these exams. Moreover, a decision on JEE, NEET and other important entrance exams can also be taken in the meeting today.
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will chair a high-level meeting with education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and other ministers- Smriti Irani, Prakash Javdekar, state education secretaries and other stakeholders to discuss class 12 exams and entrance exams. The meeting will start at 11:30 am today. Students can expect a major update on class 12 exams and entrance tests like JEE, NEET.