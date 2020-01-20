CBSE Class 12: How To Download Admit Card For 2020 Board Exams

The board exams for CBSE class 12 and 10 are right around the corner. Recently, the CBSE board finally released the admit cards for the upcoming exams. This admit card must be carried by the student without fail if they want to gain entry into the examination hall during the finals. If you have not yet downloaded your admit card and are unsure of how to do so, then here is a quick rundown on how to download the CBSE class 12 and 10 admit cards for the coming board examination.

How to download the admit card for CBSE class 12 board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has posted the admit cards for their upcoming board exams on their official website, the link for which is here. Once you are on the official CBSE Website, you will need to find the red link that states, "Admit Card And School Loc For Board Examination 2020." This link will be on the 'In Focus' tab that is on the right side of the site's homepage.

Once you click on the correct link, you will be taken to the admit card login page. Once you are at the admit card login, all you need to do is enter your details into the boxes and then click the login button. You will need to know your User ID, Password and the Security Pin (A captcha shown in red colour on the page itself). If you cannot find the link to the CBSE class 12 admit card login on the home screen of the CBSE website, then here is the direct link. Below is the login page where you need to enter your details to download the admit card.

The CBSE class 12 board exams are about to start soon on February 15, 2020. The final exam will take place on March 30, 2020, and will be the 'Sociology' paper. The CBSE class 10 exams will also begin on the same day as the class 12 exams but will end earlier on March 20, 2020.

