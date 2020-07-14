CBSE Class 12 Result 2020: DPS Srinagar Shows 100% Result, Topper Secures Scholarship

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results for Class 12 on July 13 where a total of 88.78 percent of students passed year, an increase of over 5 percentage points from last year. The trend continued this year as well, where girls outperformed boys in Class XII board examination results, recording 92.15 percent success rate as compared to latter's 86.19 percent success rate. However, the most inspiring news came from the region of Jammu & Kashmir, where students of Delhi Public School (DPS) Athwajan, Srinagar produced 100 percent result in Class 12th board examination results.

According to reports, 268 students appeared for Class 12 board examinations that were held from February to March this year and all of them managed to pass, helping the school produce a 100 percent result. Vijay Dhar, pro-vice-chairman of the school while talking to the media informed that 178 of the 268 students who appeared for the exams passed with percentage points ranging between 80-100. Meanwhile, the percentage points of the remaining students have not dipped below 70, confirmed Dhar adding that he is proud of his children. As per reports, Asma Shakeel topped in the school scoring 492 marks out of 500 and has already secured a scholarship at Georgetown University, Qatar.

Class 12th results

In the CBSE Class 12th exam, a total of 38,686 students or 3.24% of the total number of candidates appeared to have scored above 95%. As many as 1,57,934 students or 13.24% of students appeared for Class 12th exams scored over 90% marks. Over 13,000 schools have participated in CBSE Class 12 exams which were held on 4,984 exam centres. Lucknow girl Divyanshi Jain emerged as an All-India topper as she scored a perfect 600 out of 600 marks in her Class 12 board examination results.

