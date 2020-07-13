CBSE Class 12 Results Trigger Rib-tickling Memes, Relative's Call Remains Worst Nightmare

As CBSE announced class 12 board exam results on July 13, Twitterati shared hilarious memes joking about relatives showing ‘concern’ and waiting to ask questions. Result declaration is usually surrounded by fear and paranoia, however, internet users surely know how to channel their stress. From ‘calls in waiting’ to relatives saying ‘bada he mangal avsar hai’, netizens have flooded the micro-blogging site with their rib-tickling memes.

*After #cbseresults2020 announced*

Student ignore their relatives call



Relatives be like pic.twitter.com/WsByABHOqs — Atul 🇮🇳 (@dikhhat_hai_) July 13, 2020

*After #cbseresults2020 for class 12th announced*



Students to everyone asking for result : pic.twitter.com/WX1r3NXUqz — Meme_waali_didi (@meme_waali_didi) July 13, 2020

Twitter also erupted with funny memes and jokes to celebrate the sudden announcement. Some internet users also joked about how they were unable to access their results due to a technical issue.

CBSE website after 3 people try to check their result#cbseresults2020 #CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/dunZYcd06d — niche word (@NEIN_UN) July 13, 2020

CBSE after the server went down #cbseresults2020 pic.twitter.com/xtbdnnMfWc — 💞 Priya Yadav 💞 (@MeghaVe85729556) July 13, 2020

Waiting for CBSE's site to open be like#cbseresults2020 pic.twitter.com/IkJTbZr3DV — Arjun (@pavbhajiandchil) July 13, 2020

5% increase in passing percentage

Meanwhile, the board informed that the passing percentage for the students was 88.78 per cent for the 12th students. While in 2019 83.4 per cent of CBSE students had passed out of the total appeared, this year the passing percentage saw an increase of five per cent. Trivandrum, on the other hand, witnessed the maximum passing percentage in the country. Bengaluru came in second place while Chennai was third. The three States recorded 97.67 per cent, 97.05 per cent, and 96.17 per cent CBSE pass percentage in 2020 respectively.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, since the exams for Class XII have been kept as “optional”, students can either choose to sit for remaining papers and wait for the final results, or, apply for higher studies on the marks published by schools based on their last three internal assessment scores. The results of the internal assessment have been published by schools along with the board results.

