How To Calculate Percentage Of CBSE 12th Board? CBSE 12th Results Are Out Today

CBSE has announced the 12th board results today. The results have been announced after CBSE told the Supreme Court on June 25 that the exams scheduled from July 1 to July 15 are cancelled. However, the exams will only be conducted for those Class XII students, who want to appear for it, at a “conducive time”. So the students can hence choose whether they want to sit for the remaining Class 12th board papers and wait for the final results or simply go ahead with their current scores that are published by the schools based on their last three internal assessment scores. Read on to know more about how to calculate the Class 12th percentage.

How to calculate CBSE 12th Percentage?

For students who have appeared in more than three subjects will be awarded the average of the scores from their three best performing subjects for the remaining papers.

Candidates who were able to appear only in two subjects will be awarded the average of the scores of their two best performing subjects in which they have performed the best.

Few students who belong to riot-hit northeast Delhi and were only able to appear in one or two subjects, so they will be awarded the marks based on their performance in the subjects they appeared as well their performance in their internal assessment or practicals or project assignments.

How to calculate percentage from CGPA in 12th boards?

CGPA means the sum of grade points obtained in at least 5 main subjects divided by 5.

To calculate the percentage, use the formula mentioned below.

CGPA X 9.5= Percentage Obtained in Class 12

Example to calculate percentage from CGPA in 12th boards

If a candidate obtains 8.6 CGPA, then his % becomes 8.0 X 9.5 = 81.7%.

How to see CBSE results online?

Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter to announce the declaration of CBSE 12th board results.

The results can be seen at the CBSE official website that is cbseresults.nic.in.

Students need to enter Roll Number, School Number, Center Number, and Admit Card Id, and any other details as asked on the website. All details are given in the Admit Card.

Students can even access the digital mark sheet, passing certificates and migration certificates in DigiLocker which can be downloaded from App Store as well as Google Play.

CBSE 12th board result updates

Girls outshone boys in the class 12 examination this year. Girls outperformed boys by 5.96 per cent.

The CBSE board decided not to release the merit list in view of exceptional circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Trivandrum region recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.67 whereas the lowest pass percentage was recorded at 74.57 in the Patna region.

CBSE board has announced the 12th board results on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme after the pending exams were cancelled in view of the increasing COVID-19 cases.

As per the four-pointer scheme, marks have been awarded on basis of marks scored by a student in his or her best performing subjects.

However, the results of 400 students could not be computed as per the scheme and will be announced later.

The Supreme Court has suggested all the higher educational institutions in India to start their new academic session from September so that students wanting to opt for appearing in the remaining 12th class examinations at the conductive time (to improve their scores) could apply to the universities with their new scores.

