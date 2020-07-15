Last Updated:

IAS Officer Shares His Board Result In Inspiring Tweet, Says 'I Got 24 Marks In Chemistry'

Board results were recently released. IAS Officer Nitin Sangwan shared his mark sheet and said "Life is much more than board results."(sic) Know details.

Board results

Recently, IAS officer Nitin Sangwan shared his 12th Board results mark sheet on social media to convey an important message. He shared his 12th boards mark sheet and said that he scored 24 marks in Chemistry. He paralleled his board results to his achievements and said, "But that didn't decide what I wanted from my life." (sic) Sangwan lastly exclaimed that "life is much more than board results." (sic) 

Check out Nitin Sangwan's board results mark sheet: 

On Monday, July 13, 10th CBSE Board results were released, to alleviate the pressure and anxiety of students and parents, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Amdavad Municipal Corporation and the CEO of Ahmedabad, Nitin Sangwan took to his social media to share an important message. He shared his board results, where he scored 23 marks for a subject. He also requested parents to not "bog down kids with burden of marks." (sic) Nitin Sangwan's social media post garnered much appreciation and praises from the netizens. Here's how netizens reacted to Nitin's tweet. 

Netizens' reaction to Nitin's post: 

Meanwhile, a section of the internet questioned the IAS officer about how he managed to crack the government exams, while others accused him of propagating the wrong message. To which, Nitin responded saying he is not justifying poor marks. He added that he is just asking students and parents to not evaluate success or failure based on board results.  

 

 

