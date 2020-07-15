IAS Officer Shares His Board Result In Inspiring Tweet, Says 'I Got 24 Marks In Chemistry'

Recently, IAS officer Nitin Sangwan shared his 12th Board results mark sheet on social media to convey an important message. He shared his 12th boards mark sheet and said that he scored 24 marks in Chemistry. He paralleled his board results to his achievements and said, "But that didn't decide what I wanted from my life." (sic) Sangwan lastly exclaimed that "life is much more than board results." (sic)

Check out Nitin Sangwan's board results mark sheet:

In my 12th exams, I got 24 marks in Chemistry - just 1 mark above passing marks. But that didn't decide what I wanted from my life



Don't bog down kids with burden of marks



Life is much more than board results



Let results be an opportunity for introspection & not for criticism pic.twitter.com/wPNoh9A616 — Nitin Sangwan, IAS (@nitinsangwan) July 13, 2020

On Monday, July 13, 10th CBSE Board results were released, to alleviate the pressure and anxiety of students and parents, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Amdavad Municipal Corporation and the CEO of Ahmedabad, Nitin Sangwan took to his social media to share an important message. He shared his board results, where he scored 23 marks for a subject. He also requested parents to not "bog down kids with burden of marks." (sic) Nitin Sangwan's social media post garnered much appreciation and praises from the netizens. Here's how netizens reacted to Nitin's tweet.

Netizens' reaction to Nitin's post:

Agree. I had 13 marks in Maths in Class 10, not even passing marks!!! This hasn't stopped me from becoming what I am today. Life is a different calculation all together, 13 in Maths has no value today. — vineeta pandey (@p_vineeta) July 14, 2020

This will inspire students n give them hope.

Thanks for sharing @nitinsangwan



Btw please also elaborate on...

How did you reach IITM even with such low PCM score?

What changes did you make to your study pattern, lifestyle to achieve further educational, competitive successes? — Akshay (@akshay4497mane) July 13, 2020

Totally agree with you on this. Formal academic evaluation is highly overrated. Here is my 12th marksheet. I quit formal education soon after. Today I run a company that manufactures critical components for the Oil & Gas industry. Life has been my biggest teacher. pic.twitter.com/reB9J9qatS — Siddharth Shah (@alchemist_sid) July 14, 2020

A friend of mine sent me your post. At first, I didn't consider it. So, I typed "Nitin Sangwan IAS" to confirm it.

To me your underlined "mark of Chem." is more effective,guidable, motivational and reliable than hours of seminar by motivational speakers.Thank you very much,sir!. pic.twitter.com/Q2WBCpTKO0 — Bikeng Moyong (@bikengmoyong03) July 14, 2020

Very well said sir, very inspiring. The first and foremost thing is someone need to change our Indian education system which mass produces machines, brain less machines. This system is killing and spoiling many dreamers and their dreams. Above that parents pressurize their kids. — Subhaash. S (@subhaash26) July 14, 2020

Meanwhile, a section of the internet questioned the IAS officer about how he managed to crack the government exams, while others accused him of propagating the wrong message. To which, Nitin responded saying he is not justifying poor marks. He added that he is just asking students and parents to not evaluate success or failure based on board results.

