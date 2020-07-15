CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: Pass Percentage In Delhi Govt Schools Rises To 80.91%

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today announced the CBSE class 10 result. The CBSE class 10 result was declared online on the official website at cbseresults.nic.in. Students who had appeared for the CBSE 2020 class 10 exams can check their results at the official websites of the board. The results can also be checked at cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. Students were waiting for their CBSE class 10 result since a long time and this announcement of results comes as a sigh f relief for all of them. HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had yesterday announced that the CBSE class 10 result will be declared today on July 15, 2020.

Pass percentage in Delhi

The overall CBSE pass percentage in Delhi schools is 85.86%. 2,65,756 students have cleared their CBSE class 10 examinations. The passing percentage in Govt schools in Delhi has risen to 80.91%. Last year the CBSE pass percentage in Delhi govt schools was 71.91%. CBSE pass percentage in Delhi has seen a rise as compared to the CBSE pass percentage in Delhi of last year. CBSE pass percentage in Delhi was 80.97% last year. As per reports, around 18 lakh students had appeared in the CBSE class 10 examination this year.

CBSE pass percentage

This year the CBSE pass percentage has seen an increase than last year. A total of 91.46% of students have cleared the CBSE class 10 examination. The CBSE pass percentage for last year was 91.10%. The girls have outscored boys in CBSE pass percentage as the passing percentage of girls is 93.31% while the CBSE Pass percentage of boys is 90.14%. The reports also added that over 41,000 students i.e. 2.23% of students have scored more than 95% of marks in CBSE Class 10 result. As many as 1,84,358 students have scored more than 90% in the CBSE Class 10 result. Trivandrum zone has topped this year’s CBSE class 10 result with CBSE pass percentage of 99.28%. It is followed by the Chennai zone with 98.95%.

How to check CBSE Class 10 result?

Go to the official website cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in to check the CBSE Class 10 result.

Search for the link of CBSE Class 10 result on the homepage.

Click on the link and fill in your roll number and other details asked as per your hall ticket.

Cross-check the details before submitting them.

Click on submit and the CBSE Class 10 result will be displayed on your screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Students are advised to regularly keep checking the official website of CBSE 2020 to know the important details and news about CBSE results.