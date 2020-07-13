Google Partners With CBSE, To Train 1 Million Teachers To Deliver 'blended Learning'

Announcing a $10 billion (approximately Rs 75,000 crore) Google for India Digitization fund to help accelerate the country's digital economy, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said that he is proud to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's version of Digital India. This was the sixth edition of Google for India, marking the tech giant's commitment towards its already ongoing initiatives in India.

READ Google CEO Sundar Pichai announces investment of $10 Billion in India

Google partners with CBSE

Undertaking one of the most important initiatives, Google has partnered with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Skill Education and Training. To deliver 'blended learning' - a combination of classroom and online learning, Google is trying to push education in India. Announcing a grant of $1 million (approximately Rs 7.51 crore), Google will train 1 million teachers in 22,000 schools with regards to virtual education and digitisation of education by the end of the year.

In a blog post and during the Livestream, Google India's senior country marketing director Sapna Chadha announced that the tech giant will use free tools like G Suite for Education, YouTube, Google Classroom, and more to train more than 1 million teachers in around 22,000 schools across India.

Google also announced a grant of $1 million for Kaivalya Education Foundation (KEF) as part of a Global Distance Learning Fund for lower-income households from Google.org. While this grant will be used in partnership with the Central Square Foundation and TeacherApp to train around 700,000 teachers over the next year in virtual education, lower-income India houses who have no access to smartphones and internet will be taught through TV, radio, and other easily accessible platforms. The entire grant is to deliver 'blended learning' and ensure that students can continue to learn from home.

READ Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad cheers Google's Rs 75k Cr investment plan in India

Part of a $10 billion investment plan

The investment by Google comes as a part of $10 billion investment plan in India over the next five to seven years through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure, and ecosystem investments. Google's top executive said that the huge investment reflects the company's confidence in the future of India and its digital economy.

Google's partnership with CBSE comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted all sectors of the country, including education. While the education sector is trying to cope up with the situation through virtual classes, online exams, and more such measures, Google's investment could provide a major boost to the education sector.

READ Here's everything you need to know about the Google for India 2020 event