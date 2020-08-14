CBSE To Conduct Compartment Exam For Class 10 & 12 In September 2020 Despite Opposition

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said through a circular on Thursday that Compartment examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in September 2020. The examination schedule is expected to be announced soon by the Board.

CBSE will issue two circulars for appearing in Compartment examinations - for regular candidates appearing through schools and for private candidates applying directly through the website.

Class 12 regular candidates who appeared in February/March 2020 through schools affiliated to CBSE are eligible to apply only in one subject which was placed in Compartment. Class 10 regular candidates who appeared in February/March 2020 through schools affiliated to CBSE are eligible to apply in one or two subjects which were placed in Compartment, the Board said.

Examination fee details

The examination fee to be paid per subject for class 10 or 12 Compartmental examination is Rs 300 for schools in India and Rs 2,000 per subject for schools located abroad. The fee must be submitted online between August 13 to August 20 at 5 pm. If candidates fail to pay the fee by August 22, they can submit late fee of Rs 2,000 in addition to the regular fee.

CBSE students oppose the decision

Due to rising concerns over the CBSE compartment exam 2020, over 800 students across the country have written to the Supreme Court urging the apex body to take 'suo motu cognisance' on the matter of Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE’s decision on the scheduling of the compartment exams while the pandemic still poses a threat to the health of the students who will be appearing for the exam during the pandemic situation.

The letter has been filed by Sandeep Saurav who is the National General Secretary of the All India Students Association. He is petitioning on behalf of the 809 students who are apprising in front of the Chief Justice of India that is SA Bobde and a panel of judges along with him. The court will be deciding the exponential risk on the compartment examinations after including parents, teachers, and students concern owing to the growing number of cases in the country.

