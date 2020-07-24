CBSE Class 10 Results: Girls Accelerating Progress Towards Development, Says Pokhriyal

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday hailed the brilliant performance of girls in the CBSE Class 10 board exam and said that their achievement has accelerated the progress towards fulfilling the fourth sustainable development goal (SDG4), which is quality education. It aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Proud to share that girls are leading the way, accelerating progress towards SDG 4.

Girls have again surpassed boys with amazing results in class 10th CBSE board exams. 93.31% of girls have been promoted as compared to 90.14% of boys across the country.👍#BetiBachaoBetiPadhao pic.twitter.com/YPsVNLOAWV — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 24, 2020

In the CBSE board exams this year, girls outshined boys in both Class 10 and Class 12 exams. In Class 12 exam, 92.15% total girls have passed which is 6% more than the pass percentage of boys. In Class 10, girls have performed better than boys by 3.17%

Sustainable Development Goals

Quality education is one of 17 global goals that consist of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. A total of 193 Member States had adopted SDGs at the UN General Assembly Summit in September 2015. Gender equality, Industry, Innovation, Infrastructure, Affordable and Clean Energy among the sustainable development goals.

NITI Aayog is responsible for coordinating work on SDGs in India. In 2018, it had released the SDG index report in which Kerala had topped in good health, reducing hunger, achieving gender equality and providing quality education

