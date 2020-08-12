CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: CBSE Students Write To SC To Take Suo Motu Cognizance

After rising concerns over the CBSE compartment exam 2020, over 800 students have written to the Supreme Court urging the apex body to take 'suo motu cognisance' on the matter of Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE’s decision on the scheduling of the compartment exams while the pandemic still poses a threat to the health of the students who will be appearing for the CBSE compartment exam 2020 during the pandemic situation.

CBSE compartment exam 2020 updates

The letter has been filed by Sandeep Saurav who is the National General Secretary of the All India Students Association. He is petitioning on behalf of the 809 students who are apprising in front of the Chief Justice of India that is SA Bobde and a panel of judges along with him. The court will be deciding the exponential risk on the compartment examinations after including parents, teachers, and students concern owing to the growing number of cases in the country.

CBSE compartment exam 2020 decision awaited

Supreme Court on CBSE has not given any formal or final statement. There is yet to be a decision made by the Supreme Court on CBSE. This is in contradiction with the deadline in various colleges across the country. There should be abeyance in the exams, as per students, on CBSE compartment.

Students on CBSE compartment plea to SC also gave prime examples of states like Bihar and Telangana. The states have already cancelled the compartment exams in the state owing to the high health risk across the country. After the results of the CBSE was declared, over 1,50,198 students from class 10 and over 87,651 students from class 12 were to write the CBSE compartment exam 2020. Students are waiting for statements from the SC.

Results declared mid-July were to be followed by CBSE compartment 2020

The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the results of Class 10th examinations on July 15, 2020. Human Resources and Development Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, had taken to Twitter to wish the students on the result declaration. He wrote on Tuesday, “My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.” The result was declared after the examinations were cancelled for the students due to the coronavirus pandemic that put the country into a standstill.

