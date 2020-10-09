CBSE Compartment Result 2020 To Be Out On October 10: Know Steps To Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education or the CBSE result announcement dates and timings are confirmed. The candidates can soon check how they have performed in the CBSE compartment result 2020. The CBSE 12th compartment result date and time is October 10, 2020, that is tomorrow by evening, as per the official notification.

CBSE 12th compartment result date and time to know

Candidates who have appeared for the exams and waiting for the CBSE 12th compartment result can check the official website tomorrow. The official link for the same is cbse.nic.in. According to the recent notifications, the student can check to apply for future courses in due time. Once the CBSE Compartment Result 2020 are out, students can apply for undergraduate courses soon.

CBSE compartment Result 2020 information

The examinations for the class 12 CBSE compartment result 2020 were held between September 22- 29, 2020. Almost two lakh students across the country appeared for the examinations. Students were asked to follow strict social distancing rules while appearing for the exams. On the day of the exam, no students were allowed without a mask. The class 10th compartment exams were held between September 22 - 28, 2020. Students were allowed with admit cards inside the centres on these days. The examinations culminated in a single shift on the day of the exam.

Apart from the above-mentioned websites, students can also check the results through third party websites. Some of the sources to check the results are SMS, IVRS, DigiLocker, etc. The students can check the CBSE Compartment Result 2020 digital mark sheet, pass certificate and migration certificate of the 12th compartment result 2020 after a few days from the exams.

How to download CBSE compartment result 2020?

For CBSE 12th compartment result download, log in to the website cbse.nic.in. It will lead to the homepage on the CBSE 12th compartment result date and time. You will have to click on the “CBSE 12th Class Compartmental Results”. Click on this for 12th compartment result 2020. This will lead the student to the CBSE 12th compartment result credentials page. Fill all the necessary information as asked in the prompt box. For example-registration number, date of birth and password for CBSE result 2020. A candidate can download e-copy or a soft copy of the 12th compartment result 2020.

