On Gandhi Jayanti, CBSE Introduces Course On Gandhian Values Of Non-violent Communication

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) has launched an orientation course on non-violent communication. This course is being launched in collaboration with Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti and will be free of cost. The course is open for parents, teachers, principals as well as the students of all CBSE affiliated schools.

On 150th birth anniversary of #MahatmaGandhi, an Orientation Course on Non-Violent Communication is being launched by CBSE in association with Gandhi Smriti & Darshan Samitii. Course is being offered without any registration fee/course fee: Central Board of Secondary Education pic.twitter.com/hikjIPMf4f — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

CBSE launches course on Gandhian values

On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, CBSE has launched a course on Gandhian values of non-violence and mutual respect, among other things. "Non-Violent Communication is a powerful tool of effective communication and conflict resolution based on Gandhian Values of Non-Violence, Mutual Respect, Understanding and Compassion," reads the official notice. Links to online registration forms have been shared in the circular along with the process of registration. No registration fee or course fee will be charged for this course. In an attempt to ensure more participation, the notice requests the principals of all CBSE schools to urge the parent, teachers and the students to participate.

Read | Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi, Says 'We Bow To Bapu'

Read | Gandhi Jayanti: Team 'Thalaivi' Remembers 'man Who Taught Value Of Fighting For Truth'

All the people who sign up for the course on non-violent communication will receive study material and reflective exercises which are mandatory. Live streaming webinars will be organised under this course which will be optional. Those who finish the orientation course will receive a certificate.

Registration process

Registration link for Parents & students - https://forms.gle/zhR7C8vgqiLHybJ9A

Registration link for Principals & teachers - https://forms.gle/QAjPAF5tB2hFbAN27

Course material along with exercises will be shared via email from October 10 onwards

Read | Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi, Prez Kovind & Others Pay Homage To Bapu On His 151st Anniversary

Read | Gandhi Jayanti: Bhutan Foreign Min Pays Tribute To Bapu, Says He 'touched Limitless Souls'

Quiz on Mahatma Gandhi

The Ministry of Education has also organised a quiz on Mahatma Gandhi to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the father of the nation. This quiz will be available on the DIKSHA platform or on the Discover Gandhi app and portal from October 2, 10 am onwards and will close on the midnight of November 1. The quiz is open for students of class III to XII in Hindi and English. The quiz includes embedded audio recordings to facilitate the children with special needs. This quiz will assess every student's knowledge and understanding of the life, works, values and ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi.

Read | Gandhi Jayanti: US House Of Representative Pays Tribute To 'Bapu' With Special Message

Read | Gandhi Jayanti: Kajol, Taapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra & Others Pay Homage To Bapu

(With inputs from ANI)