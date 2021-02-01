CBSE Datesheet For 10th, 12th Board Exams 2021 To Be Released On Feb 2

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the datesheet for class 10th and 12th board examination 2021 tomorrow. Once the CBSE datesheet is released, candidates will be able to access it from the official website- cbse.nic.in

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhiryal 'Nishank' had on December 28 announced that the CBSE datesheet for class 10th and 12th exams will be released on February 2. Earlier, the minister had announced that CBSE Board Exams for both the classes will be held from May 4. CBSE practical exams will begin from March 1. The CBSE class 10th and 12th exam results will be declared by July 15.

Delay in CBSE Board Exams 2021:

This year, the board exam has been delayed due to Coronavirus pandemic. Usually, CBSE board exams were conducted in the month of February every year. In the year 2020, some exams of CBSE had to be postponed mid-way due to Coronavirus related lockdown and were later cancelled. CBSE Results 2020 was declared on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

READ: NIFT Admit Card 2021: Admit Card For 2021 Entrance Test Released On Nift.ac.in

READ: ICAI CA Final Exam Results 2020 Likely To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Check

Reduction of CBSE Board Syllabus:

This year, the academic year also started late. Teaching-learning method was completely online amid the Coronavirus pandemic. CBSE has also reduced 30% of their syllabus considering the hardships faced by students and teachers.

How and where to check CBSE 10th, 12th datesheet 2021:

Students can check the CBSE datesheet for class 10th and 12th examinations on the official website at cbse.nic.in and on the official Twitter handles of CBSE HQ or Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

READ: KVPY 2021 Exam Gets Over, See Details About The KVPY 2021 Result Date And Answer Key

READ: NIFT Admit Card 2021 To Be Released On February 1, 2021 On Nift.ac.in