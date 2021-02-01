KVPY 2021 Exam Gets Over, See Details About The KVPY 2021 Result Date And Answer Key

The Indian Institute of Science, IISc Bangalore has conducted the KVPY 2021 exam successfully. The KVPY exam 2021 was conducted on January 31, 2021. The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Exam, KVPY 2021 was held for the streams of SA, SX and SB for the admissions in Bachelors, Masters and integrated degree fellowship programmes in the science field. The students are now waiting to get an update about the KVPY 2021 result date and the KVPY answer key for the exam. For all the people who are wondering about the KVPY 2021 result date and the answer key, here is everything you need to know about it.

KVPY 2021 result date and answer key

The Indian Institute of Science, IISc Bangalore is likely to release the KVPY answer key for the candidates in the first week of February 2021. The answer key will be released on the official website of the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Exam at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. Candidates should check the website regularly to know when the KVPY answer key gets released. After the answer key is released, candidates can cross-check their answers with the correct answers so that they can get a basic idea about their probable result and marks for the KVPY exam 2021. The KVPY 2021 result date can be expected after the answer key is released. This means that the KVPY 2021 result date could be somewhere around the end of February 2021.

KVPY 2021

The KVPY exam for SB stream was conducted for class 12 science students who aspire to join an undergraduate program in basic sciences like B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./Int. M.Sc./M.S. the next year. The fellowship of the students selected under this stream will be activated only if they join or have joined for an undergraduate course in Basic Science (B. Sc./B.S./B. Stat./B. Math./ Int. M.Sc./ Int. M.S. ) in the academic year 2020-21 after having secured a minimum of 60% (50% for SC/ST & PWD) marks in aggregate in Science Subjects in 1styear of B.Sc./B.S./B. Stat./B. Math./Int. M.Sc./Int. M.S.

For the SX stream, a candidate needs to have secured 75% aggregate marks in mathematics and science subjects of class 10 board examination. They also need to have secured a minimum of 60 % marks in the science subjects of class 12 examination. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Exam at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in to know about the details of the exam, KVPY 2021 result date and KVPY answer key.

