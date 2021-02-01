NIFT Admit Card 2021 To Be Released On February 1, 2021 On Nift.ac.in

The admit card for National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance exam 2021 is scheduled to be released today on February 1. All the candidates who applied for the NIFT entrance exam for 2021 can now avail the admit card from the institute’s official website, nift.ac.in. Shortlisted candidates will be appearing in a group discussion round and an interview round after the entrance test. Learn the steps for NIFT Admit card download.

How to download the NIFT Admit card 2021?

Visit the official website nift.ac.in

On the homepage candidates will be able to find an activated link called ‘admit card for written test’ under admissions 2021 once it's uploaded.

Once the candidate clicks on the link a new window will open

Candidates must enter their login credentials, date of birth and email id next.

Download the admit card and take a print out

More about NIFT 2021

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is an autonomous fashion design and technology institute. It's Head Office located in New Delhi, India. Its official website reavels that NIFT was founded in 1986 under the Ministry of Textiles. It became a statutory institute in 2006 by the NIFT Act of Indian Parliament.

The institution has 17 campuses across Idnia now, they are located in citires like Chennai, Kolkata, Gandhinagar, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The courses offered at the institute include, BDes in fashion design, BDes in leather design, BDes in accessory design, BDes in textile design, BDes in Knitwear design, and BDes in fashion communication. They also have courses like BFTech in apparel production, Master of Design, Master of Fashion Management, and Master of fashion technology. The Institute offers undergraduate, post-graduate, and doctoral programmes in design, management, and technology.

NIFT syllabus

According to its official website, NIFT syllabus for 2021 includes the following. Quantitative Ability, Communication Ability and English Comprehension, Analytical Ability and Logical Ability as well as General Knowledge and Current Affairs. Topics which the candidates should cover are the following.

Addition, Multiplication, Division, Fractions, Percentage, Rate of Interest, Work and Task, Ratio and Proportion, Distance, etc.

Synonyms, Antonyms, Words with corresponding meanings, Singular, Plural, One-word substitutes, Idioms and phrases, Correct spellings, Comprehend a situation from a given passage etc.

