CBSE Compartment 2020: Know About CBSE Compartment Exam Date 2020 News And Updates

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE recently released the results of CBSE exam for class 10th and class 12th. Those students who are not satisfied with their CBSE exam result can apply for compartment exam 2020. Apart from this, students who have failed in a subject can also apply for the CBSE compartment 2020. However, there is still no clarity over CBSE compartment exam date 2020. This lack of clarity on details about CBSE compartment 2020 of class 10 and class 12 students have become a cause of concern for the schools.

Also Read | CBSE Post Result Tele-counselling Facility Now Open For Students Till July 27

Also Read | CBSE Forms Partnership With IBM To Create New Artificial Intelligence (AI) Curriculum

CBSE Compartment exam 2020 date

Indore Sahodaya School Complex chairman UK Jha, in a recent media interaction with a leading daily, said that the board will conduct the CBSE compartment 2020 but there is no mention of CBSE compartment exam date 2020. Also, there is no mention of schedule or any related guidelines of CBSE compartment 2020 he added. Talking about the schools, UK Jha said a lot of schools are asking about the guidelines and CBSE compartment exam date 2020.

The report further added that CBSE schools are also concerned about the students who had chosen basic mathematics for Class 10 but now they wish to change it to standard mathematics. UK Jha added the students who have changed their minds about opting for general mathematics in class 11 have to clear a separate exam for standard mathematics. Schools also want to know about the examination as the board has not given any details about it.

Also Read | CBSE Class 12, Class 10 Results: Here's How To Verify Marks Online

Also Read | Gujarat University To Reserve 10% Seats For CBSE, ICSE Students; Read

The official notification regarding CBSE compartment 2020

CBSE recently released an official notification on its website regarding the CBSE compartment 2020. In the notification, it was mentioned that as per the scheme of examination, the board has to hold a CBSE compartment 2020. About the compartment exam 2020, the notification read, “The dates of the conduct of examination will be informed soon in consultation with Government of India."

See the notification HERE

All the schools and educational institutes are closed in India till July 31, 2020. According to several news reports, the CBSE compartment exam date 2020 can be released around August 15, 2020. This year, the passing percentage of CCBSE class 10th exam was 91.46%. Last year it was 91.10%. The class 12th result of this year’s CBSE exam was recorded at 88.78%. It increased from 83.40% last year.