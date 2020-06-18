NEET Admit Card Likely To Be Out On July 11; NEET 2020 Is Confirmed For July 26th

Quick links:
The National Testing Agency conducts the examination of NEET 2020, which is an undergraduate qualification test for MBBS, BDS and other related courses. The academic qualification for the NEET exams is 10+ 2 in science stream with the subjects PCB. The NEET 2020 is now confirmed to be conducted on July 26th. It was announced earlier that the admit cards will only be released 15 days prior to the exam date. This means that the admit card portal can be accessed from July 11th, tentatively.
Once you have filled your NEET application form, you can then access the admit card 15 days prior to the exam. Fill your exam form via this URL - https://ntaneet.nic.in/ntaneet/Registration/Instruction.aspx
NTA yesterday released a circular stating that the notice for postponement of NEET-UG is fake and there is no official truth to it. The NEET-2020 is confirmed for July 26th and the admit cards would be released 15 days beforehand as stated by HRD minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal.
