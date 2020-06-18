NEET Admit Card Likely To Be Out On July 11; NEET 2020 Is Confirmed For July 26th

The National Testing Agency conducts the examination of NEET 2020, which is an undergraduate qualification test for MBBS, BDS and other related courses. The academic qualification for the NEET exams is 10+ 2 in science stream with the subjects PCB. The NEET 2020 is now confirmed to be conducted on July 26th. It was announced earlier that the admit cards will only be released 15 days prior to the exam date. This means that the admit card portal can be accessed from July 11th, tentatively.

ALSO READ| Is NEET 2020 Postponed To Another Date? Read On To Know The Possible Change In Schedule

How to download NEET 2020 admit card

Once you have filled your NEET application form, you can then access the admit card 15 days prior to the exam. Fill your exam form via this URL - https://ntaneet.nic.in/ntaneet/Registration/Instruction.aspx

Admit card can be downloaded via this link 15 days prior to the exam

Enter your NEET 2020 application number, date of birth, security pin and then click on ‘Submit’

NEET admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

If all details are correct, download the NEET admit card

Take a printout of your admit card

Don't forget to get your parent’s signature in the NEET admit card. Without the signature, you won't be able to appear for the exam

Here is the URL to access your NEET 2020 admit card- https://ntaneet.nic.in/ntaneet/online/AdmitCardAuth.aspx

Image courtesy: NEET website

Image courtesy: NEET website

ALSO READ| NEET PG 2020: Counselling Round Two Will End By June 09, 2020

NEET 2020 exam postponed news: No change on the exam date

NTA yesterday released a circular stating that the notice for postponement of NEET-UG is fake and there is no official truth to it. The NEET-2020 is confirmed for July 26th and the admit cards would be released 15 days beforehand as stated by HRD minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Image courtesy: NEET website

ALSO READ| HRD Minister Lauds NTA For ‘Abhyas’ App To Help JEE And NEET Exam Aspirants Amid Covid

NEET 2020 exam date; Latest updates

NEET-UG is conducted for Undergraduate Medical courses like MBBS and BDS, while the NEET-PG is conducted for Post Graduate Medical Courses like M.S and M.D.

The national eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG)-2020 is rescheduled to July 26th from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Counselling Details for NEET PG students can be checked from the online reporting portal via the official website at https://mcc.nic.in/.

The exam conducting agency, NTA, has increased the number of centres to twice as compared to the number of centres in the last year. There are over 6000 centres this year. The NTA has planned social distancing and special rules for students.

ALSO READ| NEET 2020: Edvizo (IIT Alumnus Startup) Launches Free Online Crash Course For IIT, NEE

Promo Image courtesy: Darko Stojanovic from Pixabay