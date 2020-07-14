CBSE Result 2020: Passing Percentage Of Class 12 Exams In Delhi Is 94.39%; 4th In India

The Central Board of Secondary Education had announced the results of its Class 12 examinations in sections. It first declared the results for its stream of arts, commerce and science. The results were declared on the website http://cbseresults.nic.in/. In Delhi particularly, 94.39% of students passed the CBSE Class 12 examinations. Read on to understand how the union territory performed in the CBSE 2020 exams.

CBSE pass percentage in Delhi

In areawise assessments, Delhi alone had the passing percentage of 94.39%. Out of all the students who passed the examinations, the Delhi West region has 94.61% passing percentage. On the other hand, Delhi East has 94.24% passing percentage. The two have an average of 94.39% passing percentage.

Areawise performance of students in CBSE result

On June 13, 2020, several students flocked the website of the board. Overall, Thiruvananthapuram has the highest passing percentage of 97.67% followed by Bengaluru with 97.05% and Chennai with 96.17% of passing percentage. Delhi West and Delhi East are following the leader tab with fourth and fifth slot respectively. According to the result declaration, over 87651 are in compartment category which means that students have failed in one subjects out of all. These students will be given a turn in the compartment category in which they are selected on the basis of internal examinations.

CBSE Results 2020 overview

This year the passing percentage of girls is slightly higher than the boys. Girls had a passing percentage of 92.15% and boys 86.19%. Reports suggest that the highest-scoring school is Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country with an average of 98.70%. This feat is closely followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country with 98.62% passing rate in schools for CBSE 2020 examinations of 12 class. Lastly in government schools, the passing percentage is 94.94% out of all the students who have appeared for the examinations for CBSE 2020.

CBSE result 2020 was delayed

The coronavirus situation not only affected the country’s basic life but pushed and hampered the education calendar in several states by a massive notch. The board made the call of cancelling the examinations for 10th and 12th. The assessment followed the average formula for the students. In 2019, and during the previous years, the results were announced during the latter half of May.

