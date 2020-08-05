UP Board Compartment Exam 2020: Application Process Started Today

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) recently released an official notification regarding UP board compartment exam 2020. The board has announced the dates of filling UP board compartment exam application online. The application in UP board compartment exam 2020 should be done online on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), upmsp.edu.in.

Students who are willing to apply in the UP board compartment exam 2020 of high school or intermediate can now apply as the UP board compartment exam application window has started on August 5, 2020. The last date to fill the UP board compartment exam application online through respective schools of the candidates is August 20, 2020. The window of the application will close on the midnight of August 20. Here is everything you need to know about the UP board compartment exam 2020.

UP Board compartment exam 2020 application details for high school students

The high school students can fill the UP board compartment exam application online by paying the examination fee of ₹256.50. The candidate is required to submit the application along with a copy of the mark sheet to the respective school principal. The candidates should also keep in mind that he/she will be able to appear in only one subject in which the candidate wants to improve his/her score. The candidate can appear in two subjects where he/she wants to improve the score where in which he/she got the compartment.

UP Board compartment exam 2020 application details for intermediate students

The examination fee for the intermediate students in UP board compartment exam 2020 is ₹306. The candidate is allowed to appear in only one subject where they want to improve their marks. The UP board has directed all the principal and schools to accept the examination fee and application form by following all the required social distancing guidelines and norms set by the government.

The board in its notification said that the UP board compartment exam date will be notified to the registered and eligible candidates later. The UP board result of class 10 and class 12 was announced on July 27, 2020. Students are advised to keep checking the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) to know about all the latest updates and news related to UP board compartment exam 2020.