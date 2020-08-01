Haryana Board Improvement And Compartment Exam 2020: Forms To Be Available From Aug 4

The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) will release the forms of class 10 and 12 compartment and improvement exam forms from August 4, 2020. According to an official notice, the 10th and 12th students who have not passed in one or two subjects and have been marked as compartment would be able to appear for the examination. The students who wish to appear for improvement/compartment can visit the official site of the board, i.e bseh.org.in, and fill the application form for the same.

The result of BSEH class 10 and 12 was announced earlier this month. Students who have been marked as 'fail' would be required to repeat the year. However, those who failed in one or two subjects would have an option of appearing for the compartment exams. The BSEH improvement examinations, on the other hand, will be conducted for those students who wish to improve their scores.

Exam details to be provided by schools

The BSEH officials have advised students to reach out to their respective schools regarding the filling of the HBSE Class 10th and 12th Compartment and Improvement exam forms 2020. The students can also reach out to the school or the board in case of any concerns regarding the compartment and improvement examinations. Further, the officials informed that the details and process for applying for the examination would be shared by the schools with the students.

As the Class 10 results have already been announced, 65 per cent of students of a total of 3.37 lakh students who have appeared in the exam have passed. The HBSE class 12 result 2020, on the other hand, recorded a passing percentage of 80.34 per cent. A girl by the name of Manisha has topped the HBSE Class 12th board results which were announced on July 21. Manisha has reportedly scored 499 out of 500 in the Arts stream.

