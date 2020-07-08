CBSE Syllabus: CBSE Omits Chapter On Partition From Class 12th Syllabus

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has removed the Understanding Partition chapter from standard 12th syllabus. According to reports, the board has tried to reduce the burden of students between Classes 9 to 12. It scrapped some parts while retaining the core concepts. The decision for batch 2020-21 took place amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are further details that you must know. Read on:

CBSE omits chapter on partition

According to reports, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced the decision of reducing some chapters from class 9 to 12th syllabuses on July 7, 2020, Tuesday. CBSE has attempted to rationalize the same by retaining core concepts. Meanwhile, for class 11th students, the HRD Minister announced the removal of Citizenship, Secularism, and Nationalism chapter by the board.

In the past years, teachers taught Class 12th students to recognise partition as a history of conflict between the community. Moreover, it has coexisted with a record of sharing and mutual cultural exchange. So, understanding the Partition chapter encouraged students to study the arguments that historians in India and Pakistan made. They did not consider the changing circumstances which shape everyone’s thought process.

Those historians concluded that the events of 1947 were related to the conflicts between the Hindu and Muslim communities. The chapter also explained the history of partition, which is of utter importance. It reportedly described why and how did it happen, while narrating the experiences of the general public during 1946-1950.

Understanding the Partition chapter also expounded Lucknow Pact, the Pakistan Resolution, the Provisional election of 1937, and the demand made in 1940. There were post-war developments when the British agreed to make the Indian Central Executive Councils. It also offered an alternative to establishing a 3-tier confederation with a united India, while explaining the events that led to direct Action Day in August 1946.

CBSE deleted portions of class 12

CBSE has reduced the syllabus by 30% for the batch 2020-2021. It happened because of a lack of teaching time amid the pandemic and lockdown. Earlier, the board slightly deleted portions in April 2020. However, when the lockdown extended, it had to slash even more. The notification by CBSE also stated that the deleted portions could not be a part of internal assessments or year-end board exams.

CBSE class 12 exam

CBSE class 12 exam for session 2020-2021 will take place in March. The schedule will appear on the official website of the board. So, students can download the CBSE class 12 exam date sheet from the portal and start preparing for the same accordingly.

