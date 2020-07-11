Last Updated:

UP Board To Reduce Syllabus In View Of COVID-19, Says Dy CM Taking Cue From CBSE Board

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reduce the syllabus of the state's education board like the CBSE board to ease the burden of studies on the students

Pritesh Kamath
CSBE

With the COVID-19 pandemic affected the education sector and the academic year of the students with schools, colleges and other educational institutions being shut, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reduce the syllabus of the state's education board like the CBSE board to ease the burden on the students as the studies have been hampered due to the pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma while addressing the media in Varanasi through a virtual programme said that the government has decided to reduce the syllabus of the state's education board, however, he added that any decision regarding reduction in the syllabus will be taken only after suggestions from all the concerned sides and the due process for the discussion was being undertaken and information on the same would be provided soon.

CSBE reduced syllabus for Class 9 to Class 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) notified the new syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the 2020-21 academic session on Wednesday after rationalising up to 30 per cent of the curriculum. This means that the CBSE board has deleted certain chapters from each subject of Class 9 to Class 12.

Taking to Twitter, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced, "Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalise syllabus up to 30 per cent by retaining the core concepts." 

The board has uploaded the list of subjects deleted in each subject for the curriculum of class 9 to Class 12. Here are some of the topics that have been deleted from specific subjects. However, the entire list is mentioned on the CBSE website at http://cbseacademic.nic.in/Revisedcurriculum_2021.html

  • Chapters on Democratic Rights and Structure of the Indian Constitution are removed from the Class 9 Political Science syllabus. Even a chapter on Food Security in India is removed from the Economics syllabus.
  • According to the updated curriculum, the chapters deleted from the Class 10 syllabus are those dealing with democracy and diversity, gender, religion and caste, popular struggles and movement and challenges to democracy.
  • For Class 11, the deleted portions include the chapters on federalism, citizenship, nationalism, secularism, and the growth of local governments in India.
  • Similarly, Class 12 students will not be required to study the chapters on India's relations with its neighbours -- Pakistan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, the changing nature of India's economic development, social movements in India and demonetisation, among others.
