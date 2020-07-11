UP Board To Reduce Syllabus In View Of COVID-19, Says Dy CM Taking Cue From CBSE Board

With the COVID-19 pandemic affected the education sector and the academic year of the students with schools, colleges and other educational institutions being shut, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reduce the syllabus of the state's education board like the CBSE board to ease the burden on the students as the studies have been hampered due to the pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma while addressing the media in Varanasi through a virtual programme said that the government has decided to reduce the syllabus of the state's education board, however, he added that any decision regarding reduction in the syllabus will be taken only after suggestions from all the concerned sides and the due process for the discussion was being undertaken and information on the same would be provided soon.

READ | CBSE Syllabus Removed Federalism, Secularism; Check CBSE's Deleted Syllabus For Class 9-12

READ | CBSE Syllabus Confusion Leads HRD Minister To Clarify False Narrative In Series Of Tweets

CSBE reduced syllabus for Class 9 to Class 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) notified the new syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the 2020-21 academic session on Wednesday after rationalising up to 30 per cent of the curriculum. This means that the CBSE board has deleted certain chapters from each subject of Class 9 to Class 12.

Taking to Twitter, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced, "Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalise syllabus up to 30 per cent by retaining the core concepts."

Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, #CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive @cbseindia29 @mygovindia — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 7, 2020

To aid the decision, a few weeks back I also invited suggestions from all educationists on the reduction of #SyllabusForStudents2020 and I am glad to share that we received more than 1.5K suggestions. Thank you, everyone, for the overwhelming response.@PIB_India@MIB_India — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 7, 2020

READ | HRD Minister tells Netas Opposing CBSE's Syllabus To 'get Educated'; Exposes Selectiveness

READ | 'Silly Issue Of Egos': Aaditya Thackeray Lashes Out At HRD Ministry & UGC For Exam Diktat

The board has uploaded the list of subjects deleted in each subject for the curriculum of class 9 to Class 12. Here are some of the topics that have been deleted from specific subjects. However, the entire list is mentioned on the CBSE website at http://cbseacademic.nic.in/Revisedcurriculum_2021.html