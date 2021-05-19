CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021 OUT: 100% Students Pass, 96.81% Pass With 1st Division

CGBSE class 10th results out: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Wednesday declared the CGBSE class 10 result 2021. All students have passed the exam. A total of 96.81% of the students have passed with first division.The students who were registered for the CGBSE class 10 exam can check their results online by visiting the official website- cgbse.nic.in. The CGBSE class 10 exam had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the students have been evaluated on the basis of their school assignments and internal assessments.

How to download CGBSE class 10 result

Visit the official website of CGBSE- www.cgbse.nic.in On the homepage, go to the 'Students Corner' given on the left side of the page Click on the Chhattisgarh CGBSE class 10 board result 2021 link Key in your roll number and submit Your CGBSE class 10th results 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021

This year, around four lakh students have registered for the Chhattisgarh CGBSE class 10 exam. However, the board could not conduct the class 10 exam due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. Students who are not satisfied with their marks in CGBSE class 10 can opt to write the exam. The CGBSE class 10 exam will be held when the Coronavirus situation improves and it is conducive to conduct the exam.

CGBSE has also postponed the class 12 board exams due to the pandemic. Several other boards have also cancelled the class 10 board exams while many states have postponed the class 12 as well as class 10 exams. National Boards like CBSE and CISCE have cancelled the class 10 exam and postponed the class 12 board exams. Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessments by their schools. CBSE class 10 results will be declared in the month of July, tentatively.