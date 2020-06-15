CGBSE Result 2020: Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Results To Be Out Soon; See Official Link

The Chattisgarh education board known as the CGBSE has announced that it will declare the 10th, 12th standard exam results soon. The official link of the CGBSE website is cgbse.nic.in as well as results.cg.nic.in. Read on the steps to download the CGBSE results from the official website. Reportedly the result is expected to be released by the end of this week.

Steps to download Chattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th exam results

Visit cgbse.nic.in and go to the exam results tab.

After the board makes an announcement, you will find the exam results download link here.

Enter your roll number and other details in the form

Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view the result

You can download the CGBSE Board 12th and 10th Result in a PDF format or take a print out for future reference.

How to apply for the revaluation process?

Candidates who are not happy with the result and intend to apply for revaluation and recounting can do so within 15 days after the results are declared for the CGBSE 10th, 12th board exams.

An application fee between Rs 100 to Rs 500 is expected for the revaluation process.

Candidates can submit their revaluation application manually in their schools or via online mode as well

Image courtesy: CGBSE official website

CGBSE Result 2020: 10th, 12th result updates

This year around 3.84 lakh students registered for 10th standard while 2.66 lakh students registered for 12th standard exams. The board had earlier cancelled all the pending exams in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Last year, overall 78.43% of students from class 12 passed, while it was 68.2% for class 10th.

Chattisgarh state government had recently announced that they would conduct term-end exams for final year college students now. However, the remaining students are slated to be promoted to the next class based on how they score in their internal assessment.

From 2020, the CGBSE board had changed a certain rule in exam process and mandated that no candidates will get extra answer sheets. From now on the class 10 students will get a 32-page answer sheet while class 12 students will get a 42-page long answer sheet.

Promo Image courtesy: Alissa de Leva on Unsplash