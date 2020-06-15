Manipur Result 2020: HSLC Manipur Class 10th Exam Result Declared

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur, BSEM, recently declared the Manipur result 2020 for HSLC Manipur’s class 10 exam. The result was declared today on June 15, 2020. The results were declared online on the official website of the Manipur board, bosem.in. According to the reports, Reshmi Nandeibam of Pitambara English School has secured the top spot in HSLC Manipur result of class 10 with 579 marks.

Manipur result 2020

The HSLCC Manipur exams were held between February 17, 2020, and March 5, 2020. All the exams were conducted before the lockdown was imposed in the country. The Manipur exam result of class 10 was last year declared on May 18. The exam results of 2020 were delayed because of the current Corronavirus pandemic situation in India.

According to the reports, the Manipur Board had completed the evaluation process for HSLC Manipur class 10 exams in May 2020. The evaluation process of the exams was started in April and were done by following all the social distancing norms. The reports also revealed that the evaluation process for Manipur result 2020 of HSLC Manipur’s class 10 exam was done at four centres Ramlal Paul Higher Secondary School, TG Higher Secondary School, CC Higher Secondary School, and DM College of Science.

According to a leading daily, a total of 38,664 candidates had appeared for the HSLC Manipur class 10 exam which included 19,824 girls and 19,040 boys. Last year, over 37, 000 students had appeared for the HSLC Manipur class 10 exam out of which 74.69% had cleared the boards. According to a report by a leading daily, Manipur result of 2020 has recorded a passing percentage of 65.34% this year. It is a decline of 9.35 percentage from last year.

How to check the Manipur result 2020 for HSLC Manipur’s class 10 exam

Go to the official website bosem.in to see the Manipur exam result.

Click on the Manipur HSLC result link on the homepage.

Login using the roll number and other required details.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Save the result or take the print out for future reference.

Students are advised to regularly keep checking the official website to know all the latest updates and news regarding the Manipur result.