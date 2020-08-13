Details On MBA Eligibility Criteria In Top Indian B Schools; See IIM, FMS Criteria

Top B schools in India have certain criteria when it comes to taking admissions for MBA courses. Not only the entrance test plays an important role, but the B-schools also scrutinize the academic performance as well. Weightage is given to the performance of the candidates at their 10th, 12th and graduation level. Here are some of the eligibility criteria of the top Business schools in India for their MBA courses.

MBA Eligibility Criteria

IIM refers to the Indian Institute of Management and is considered as one of the top B-schools in India. There are many IIM branches in India. However, the different management institutes follow a different process for their MBA admissions. Here is the basic eligibility criteria for MBA in various colleges in India.

The general admission procedure for an MBA course involves an MBA entrance test like CAT, XAT or CMAT. Candidates are then shortlisted for GD/PI and WAT rounds after their performance in the MBA entrance tests.

Some institutes also conduct their own entrance tests. After which they follow the same GD/PI and WAT rounds.

Some private institutes offer direct admissions by their management programmes, so candidates need to check with the respective institute to known about their eligibility criteria.

ALSO READ| BPSSC Recruitment 2020: Applications For BPSSC Forest Range Officer To Start Tomorrow

IIM eligibility criteria

The basic IIM eligibility criteria include a graduation degree with at least 50% marks or an equivalent CGPA. The cutoff per cent may vary for SC, ST and PWD/DA category and is generally 45% for the reserved categories (SC, ST and PWD/DA).

Candidates who are in the final year of their bachelor degree or are awaiting the results of their final exams can also apply for MBA course in IIM institutes.

Recently IIT-Jodhpur has announced that it will also start offering MBA course at its new 'School of Management & Entrepreneurship' in the academic session beginning in July 2020.

FMS eligibility criteria

FMS refers to the Faculty of Management Studies and also offers MBA courses. Candidates need to hold a bachelors degree of minimum 3 years and have at least 50% marks in their graduation degree or an equivalent CGPA. In case of candidates belonging to SC/ST category, minimum passing marks are required to apply for MBA courses in FMS institute Delhi. However, in the case of OBC/PwD and CW category, 45% marks are required in their graduation degree. Candidates also need a minimum cutoff marks in their CAT exam score.

ALSO READ| IIT-Jodhpur To Offer MBA Course From This Year

SP Jain eligibility criteria

SP Jain institute refers to the SP Jain Institute of Management & Research in Mumbai. For candidates who intend to get into the management courses offered at the SP Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR), a minimum of 60% marks is required in their graduation. Candidates need to have a bachelors degree of 3 years and need to have a minimum cutoff score in exams like GMAT [minimum 550] or GRE [minimum 300] or CAT or XAT [minimum 80 percentile].

CAT eligibility criteria

CAT is an entrance test which is considered to be one of the main entrance exams for getting admission into the MBA courses. Candidates clearing the CAT exam cut off are offered MBA course admissions in over 200 B-schools across India. Candidates need to have a passed bachelors degree with at least 50% for General category & NC-OBC while candidates from SC/ST and Differently Abled (DA) candidates need to have 45% in their bachelor's degree.

ALSO READ| BEL Recruitment 2020: BEL India Invites Applications For Project Engineers On Bel-india.in

ALSO READ| IIM Bangalore's MBA Course Is Ranked No.1 In India, Here Are More Details

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock