BPSSC Recruitment 2020: Applications For BPSSC Forest Range Officer To Start Tomorrow

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has invited online applications for their BPSSC recruitment 2020. This BPSSC recruitment 2020 is for the 43 vacancies of BPSSC forest range officer. The online applications of this BPSSC recruitment 2020 will be starting tomorrow, i.e from August 13, 2020. The last date to apply in the BPSSC recruitment 2020 for the post of Bihar police SSC forest range officer is September 16, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply in BPSSC recruitment 2020 online on the official website of Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC), bpssc.bih.nic.in. For all the people who are wondering about BPSSC recruitment 2020, here is everything you need to know.

BPSSC recruitment 2020 for the post of BPSSC forest range officer

BPSSC recruitment 2020 for the post of BPSSC forest range officer will be done in three stages of written exam followed by interview round and physical efficiency test (PET). The first stage of BPSSC recruitment in 2020 is the written exam. The written exam will be consisting of two papers of 100 marks each. Both papers will be based on multiple-choice questions. There will be negative marking for every wrong answer in both the papers. To know about the details of written exams in BPSSC recruitment 2020, check the official advertisement of BPSSC recruitment 2020 for the post of BPSSC forest range officer.

On the basis of written examination, candidates will be selected for the interview round. The interview round will carry 50 marks. The final list for physical efficiency test in BPSSC recruitment 2020 will be prepared by adding the scores of written test and personal interview round. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of BPSSC 2020 to know about all the latest updates and news regarding BPSSC recruitment 2020

Educational qualification

The minimum educational qualification in this BPSSC recruitment 2020 is that the candidate should have a bachelor's degree in Science with Animal Husbandry, Pathology, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics or bachelor’s degree in Engineering or BCA Degree from any recognized University.

Age limit

General, EWS candidates - 21 to 42 Years

OBC, BC and Women of General, EWS candidates - 21 to 45 Years

SC, ST candidates - 21 to 47 Years

Payscale