Chhattisgarh Open School Board Exams To Be In Assignment Format Due To COVID-19 Crisis

In the light of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the education and examination of students this year, Chhattisgarh Government has decided to hold Open School board exams for class 10 and class 12 in an assignment-based format. The state's education board has begun distributing assignments to open school students.

The distribution of assignments has also begun in districts which were under lockdown from July 22 to August 6.

As of August 7, over 51,000 students of 12th grade and over 39,000 students of 10th grade have been supplied with the assignments, according to reports. Students will also be able to submit their assignments on holidays including Sundays and government holidays. According to the order, the students who did not submit the assignment will be considered failed.

If the students have not received their assignments for some reason then they can collect it from the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) office in Raipur or the assignments can also be downloaded from the State Open School website, 'cgsos.co.in', between August 17 and August 22.

The assignments have to be written on A4 size sheets and should be submitted by August 22.

According to the Chhattisgarh Open School, the result will be prepared after submitting the assignment of the students of Higher Secondary and High School, after which the result will be declared. However, the dates of declaring the result have not been announced by the Open School.

(Representative Image, credits: PTI)

