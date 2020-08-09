UP B.Ed Exam Begins In Various Districts Under Strict COVID-19 Guidelines

On August 9, the entrance examination for Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) commenced in various districts of Uttar Pradesh with adherence to the social distancing and other health safety measures, a news agency reported. The campus authorities ensured the temperature checks of all the examinees at the entrance and provided hand sanitizers to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus at the examination centers. All students were asked to mandatorily carry their admit cards in order to be allowed to travel amid the state-wide lockdown.

Despite the restrictions, some measures as such availability of transportation for the examinees to commute were eased, the report confirmed. In Prayagraj, the district administration allowed hotels, restaurants, sweet shops, fruit shops, and general stores to operate in order to avoid any inconvenience caused to the B.Ed aspirants. Further, city roadways buses, auto-taxis, and e-rickshaws were allowed on the roads. “In view of the entrance examination of B.Ed, hotel, restaurants, sweet shops, fruit shops, and general stores are allowed to open on July 9. City roadways buses, Auto-taxis, and E-rickshaws are also allowed to operate. This order will be effective from 6 am to 10 pm on July 9,” the official order of the state government read, according to a news agency report.

Special teams deployed

In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, the health safety of the students was ensured by sanitizing the classrooms where exams were due to be conducted. Additionally, thermal screening was arranged at the premises to ensure that the students appearing for the exam had no COVID-19 symptoms. It was made mandatory for the examinees to wear a protective face covering and sanitize hands at the time of entry. Meanwhile, in UP’s Moradabad, where there are 144 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the safety measures were adhered to with more seriousness. Authorities sanitized documents of the students and deployed special teams to ensure the adherence to the health safety norms. Students were asked to socially distance and follow all precautionary measures.

As of August 9, Uttar Pradesh reported 4,800 new cases of the coronavirus, and as many as 47 succumbed to the disease. The total number of cases in the state surged to 1,18,038, with over 46177 active cases and 69833 recoveries. The death toll stands at 2028. In view of the upsurge of the fresh outbreaks in several parts, the UP-government announced a total lockdown on July 14 from 10 pm to 5 am until further notice, the agency report confirmed.

(With ANI Inputs)